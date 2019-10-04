An adopted pet success story to celebrate Capricorn Animal Aid’s 21st birthday

WHEN it comes to picking a new addition to your family - aka pet - sometimes it's not about which one you like, it's about which one falls in love with you and your family.

This weekend, the region's highly successful not-for-profit pet adoption agency Capricorn Animal Aid celebrates 21 years of matching relinquished pets to new loving owners.

CAA was founded in September 1998 when it was recognised there was a desperate need for an organisation to meet the needs of abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats in the Rockhampton area.

CAA provides care and attention (including veterinary care, shelter and food) to unwanted, stray, neglected and abused animals. CAA does not have a shelter. All animals are fostered by generous and caring volunteers who provide a home and lots of love to the animals in their care until they find new human companions to share their lives with.

Several Morning Bulletin staff have used this wonderful service throughout the year's to find new family members, including Tarco (on Instagram as @tarcotheterror).

Tarco was adopted through Capricorn Animal Aid by a staff member at The Morning Bulletin. Capricorn Animal Aid is celebrating its 21st birthday this weekend.

Tarco was adopted by me two years ago and he was a special case.

He did not like other dogs or humans, especially human toes and feet.

However, he was house toilet trained, loved just sleeping in his own backyard, loved pats, playing ball and walks.

Before being adopted, Tarco had three or four different homes in two years.

On the day I went to met Tarco for the first time, his foster mother advised that he did not like many people. In fact, he had only liked one other before me, out of about 10 that had shown interest in adopting him.

The foster mother handed me a ball and told me to meet her at the bottom of the stairs as she would let Tarco out of the house from another door.

As soon as he was let out, the dog-chase-ball game was on.

After playing for about an hour, Tarco was willingly coming to me for pats in between throws.

I returned a few days later to pick Tarco up to take him to his happily ever after home.

After being with the same owner for more than two years and visiting others from time to time, Tarco is much less stressed when new people turn up, has three other human family members and a few canine friends.

He is quite attached to me and cries when I leave the room or leave him with someone else - watching and waiting me to return.

He also likes to sneak on the couch or my bed whenever he can.

Tarco is a very happy dog these days and a little bit spoiled.

The CAA is having a birthday celebration at St Aubins Courtyard on Sunday between 2pm and 5pm which includes food, live music, mystery fashion parade, raffles, lucky dips and door prizes. Cost is $25 per person. To book please contact Lindell on 0407692642.

The Morning Bulletin would love to hear readers' adopted pet stories and/or see your adopted pet photos. Share them on our Facebook page where we can grab them and put them in an online gallery for the Capricorn Animal Aid volunteers and foster carers to see.