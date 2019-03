Police at the scene of an incident in Painswick Street, Berserker.

Allan Reinikka ROK210319apolice1

12.30pm: POLICE are investigating an incident in North Rockhampton which allegedly involved a six-person street brawl and an axe.

The incident is currently unfolding in Painswick St, Berserker.

Police are on scene. A car window is believed to have been smashed by an axe.

Police are looking for a White Mitsubishi which contained a group of people involved in the disturbance.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least one injury.