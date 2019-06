File pic of Emergency services at the site of a truck rollover on the Capricorn Highway 3km west of Westwood in 2016. A police officer stops west bound traffic at Westwood which was later diverted around the scene of the crash.

AN ELDERLY man has rolled his car down an embankment on the Capricorn Hwy in a single vehicle accident.

The accident was called in around 10.30am and is near the intersection of Evergreen Rd at Westwood.

It is understood he has minor injuries.

Emergency services are attending the scene.