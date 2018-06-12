An end to ice: Rehab and detox centre to open in 2021

Drug and alcohol abuse is a prevalent issue within the CQ community.

A CENTRAL Queensland detox and rehab centre for ice, alcohol and other drugs will soon be tackling some of the region's most detrimental, growing issues.

The centre is being fast-tracked as part of the Palaszczuk government's greatest health spend in the region.

The facility will have 32 beds for residential rehabilitation, eight beds for withdrawal stage treatment, two family units, and the capacity for non-residential programs.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said her pre-election commitment to the $14.3 million project was driven by the increasing concerns from the community and the families of addicts who said there were few rehabilitation resources available.

"We're investing $14.3 million to deliver the 42-bed residential drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton to improve access to specialist alcohol and other drug services for Central Queenslanders,” Mrs Lauga said.

"It has been publicly announced that site identification for the proposed facility and approval for the $9.5 million funding to build the facility would be fast-tracked to ensure it is constructed as soon as possible.

"Queensland Health will also fund the facility's staffing and operation, making a total commitment of $14.3 million over three years.”

Mrs Lauga said the coming business case will identify specific costings and time-frames for procurement and delivery of the centre.

The location of the facility is also currently under consideration.

The centre is expected to begin service delivery in or around 2021.

"I'm in regular communication with the Health Minister's office regarding the business case, acquisition of land and time frames for service delivery because I know drugs, and particularly ice, are such a destructive and damaging part of life for many people ... including our front line health and police officers,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I lobbied for this centre through 2016 and 2017 after I met with a number local people with ice-affected family members.

"My lobbying was driven by escalating concerns from the general community, and also families of addicts who said they had few options rehabilitate their children.

"I have heard many stories from individuals, families and communities about the devastating impact ice is having on people in our community which is why I took this issue straight to the Health Minister and also the Premier and lobbied for this election commitment.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government is delivering on its election commitments with funding allocated in the 2017-18 Queensland Budget for this important community health facility.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said he is determined to work with "justice, health and education workers, individuals and families affected to reduce the impact of ice on our community”.

"There are too many families torn apart by this insidious drug,” he said.