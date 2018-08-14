An exciting Mount Morgan Show marks 20 years

WHEN visitors entered the Mount Morgan Showgrounds, their eyes fixated on the sun-kissed trees which sit in the background of the complex's vast ring.

This idyllic picture was seen on Saturday morning as the 20th annual Mount Morgan Show opened with a special recognition to the late John and Ivy Hempseed who tirelessly devoted their time to the show society.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Their son, Neil Hempseed, opened the event on behalf of the family.

One of the town's biggest events again didn't disappoint, offering something for everyone.

A variety of eye-grabbing craft, art and photography, poultry and caged birds filled pavilions on the complex.

Crowds found themselves engrossed in the horse and ring events which ran throughout the day as they scrambled to the grandstands.

Show jumpers christened new jumps which were purchased with a grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Youngsters were entertained by the Dinkum Dinosaurs and the First Light Entertainment Stilt Walkers.

Other visitors stopped by the Mount Morgan Men's Shed crew and the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club to check out their demonstrations.

The grand finale came at the end of the day with a memorable fireworks display which put the cherry on top of this year's event.

Although the attendance was down on previous years, secretary of the Mount Morgan Show Society, Heather Barker, attributed this to other events which were held across the region on the day.

Mrs Barker said the show lived up to its billing as "The Best Little Show in Central Queensland”.

Ring event winners in all categories will be published on the Mount Morgan Show's website after they are collated.

Brian Glover, president of the Mount Morgan Show Society, thanked all sponsors, exhibitors, chief steward (councillor Ellen Smith), all judges and conveners, his committee and the small band of dedicated volunteers who made the event a success.

He said the committee will now start work on next year's Mount Morgan Show.