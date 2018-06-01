An exciting new era for one of Mount Morgan's iconic pubs

PASSIONATE NEW OWNERS: Raelea Eaton and Darren Cash outside the Golden Nugget Hotel in Mount Morgan. They have huge plans to attract both you and old back to the Mount Morgan staple.

PASSIONATE NEW OWNERS: Raelea Eaton and Darren Cash outside the Golden Nugget Hotel in Mount Morgan. They have huge plans to attract both you and old back to the Mount Morgan staple. Chris Ison ROK310518cgoldennugge

SEVERELY sleep-deprived after throwing themselves into their new business, Raelea Eaton and her partner Darren Cash have no regrets.

The pair moved into Raelea's childhood home and bought the keys to the Golden Nugget Hotel in Mount Morgan last year.

Darren Cash (co-owner of the Golden Nugget Hotel) generously giving a neighbour's horse a coldie. Contributed

They had noticed the pub was closed to the public while renovating her mum's home while visiting in September 2017.

After leaving her grown children behind in Brisbane a few months later, Raelea and her partner Darren decided it was time for a change.

"I knew they'd miss us but they fully support us, they come up at least every second weekend,” she said.

After opening the doors to the pub about a month ago, they are pumping out some great meals for their guests.

"We are finding our feet, we have got the locals returning,” she said.

Raelea has even arranged a social club for the hotel.

The Central Hotel was built late in the 1890s and its name was changed to the Golden Nugget Hotel in 1965. Contributed

Raelea and her partner Darren, a landscape design estimator, have big plans to build a deck which will wrap around the northern side of the hotel.

Mr Cash will use his expertise to make the plans come to life.

They plan for it to be an entertainment deck to host live music and a great space for all guests to enjoy the peace and quiet among the trees.

The bar has been renovated, but the pair are yet to spruce up the dining area.

Raelea said she wants to keep the history of Mount Morgan's hotels alive with plans to create a photo wall filled with the town's old watering holes.

Raelea said their aim was to serve the Mount Morgan community alongside other pubs in the town, rather than compete with them.

"We're a small community, we have to work together,” she said.

They plan to create a fun space with a positive vibe for people of all ages.

"We are going to be big on music, we're hoping to cater for the younger people in the town,” she said.

Unlike many other businesses, Raelea and Darren are not just focussing on one demographic.

They are also attracting elderly residents to the hotel.

"We are introducing pensioner lunches and we've been successful so far with Sunday lunches,” she said.

The pair have started their renovations and created a space for guests to enjoy music and play pool.

Raelea and Darren are pouring their hearts into the hotel, and the food they provide to their guests.

She has even been in the kitchen making her own gravy.

The Golden Nugget Hotel serves hot bar snacks from opening until late, seven days a week. Takeaway is also available.

Meals are available from Thursday to Sunday, with $12 specials daily.

People can contact the Golden Nugget Hotel on 0409 610 691 or via their Facebook page.

Raelea's connection to Mount Morgan

Raelea was born in Mount Morgan in 1964.

When she was six-years-old, her family moved to 31 Central St (across the road from the Golden Nugget Hotel).

"We were a big, close family - mum never needed to be concerned about where any single one of us were because we were always together,” she said.

"I loved this little part of the community here,” she said from the front entrance of her recently purchased hotel.

Back in those days, one of the town's butcher shops was opposite her house (two doors up from the pub).

Raelea's father was sadly killed in a car accident when she was 20-months-old.

Her mother Pam remarried when Raelea was about five or six.

The Golden Nugget Hotel was her step father's watering hole.

"They (hotel) had an amazing social and cricket club here back in those days,” she said.

"I grew up being part of many events here - and I remember mum would send us across the road to say 'dinner's on, you've got to come home”, Raelea joked.

Now Raelea has returned to live in the home she grew up in and made fond memories as a child.

"We'd cycle up to the dam, fishing, go out to Struck Oil and Dululu, swim in waterholes,” she said.

More sadness came to her family when her step father died in a drilling accident when Raelea was 12-years-old.

Raelea's mother continued to raise her children.

After leaving school, Raelea was employed at Mount Morgan Shire Council until she was married.

"Back in those days, you couldn't be a female employee and be married working for a local council office,' she said.

After marrying in the town she called home, Raelea moved away and lived "all over the place” between Queensland and New South Wales.

But no matter how far Raelea travelled, she always called Mount Morgan home.

"It didn't matter where I lived, I was always coming home for school holidays and Christmases,” she said.

Her mother sadly passed away five years ago.

Raelea is keeping her mother's memory alive; devoting the hotel's dessert menu to her mother's selection of delicious tart recipes.

Brief history

The Golden Nugget Hotel was originally known as the Central Hotel and was one of 27 pubs which serviced Mount Morgan.

It was built in the late 1890s.

In 1965, the licensee at the time Sam Sciacca changed its name to what it is now.