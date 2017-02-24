35°
News

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 24th Feb 2017 5:56 PM
Bruce McKenzie with his grand son Riley McKenzie at Gracemere sale yards.
Bruce McKenzie with his grand son Riley McKenzie at Gracemere sale yards. Allan Reinikka ROK240217amckenzi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BRUCE McKenzie's 88-year-old hands tell a story.

Each wrinkle serves as a reminder of when he loaded a beast onto a cattle truck headed for the saleyards, each freckle, a memory of the days he spent in his saddle, on horseback mustering.

The boy who grew up at Alton Downs on Coolarah Station and rode to school on horse back ended up moving "down the road a bit” to Pearl Creek station where he married the "girl next door”.

Bruce learnt a lot about the cattle game when he moved to become the station manager at Pearl Creek and began to attend nearly every weekly sale at the Gracemere saleyards, which were located at the Rockhampton show grounds at the time.

Having spent close to nine decades in Central Queensland Bruce is a true local. He's lived through the cattle depression and seen the beef industry change significantly.

Bruce has witnessed cattle prices fluctuate "year in and year out” but says prices over the past year have been the dearest cents per kilo and per head he has ever seen.

"I think in the early '80s and before the beef depression in the '70s, the value for money was just as good. I don't know if financially you're any better off than back then,” he said.

Having kept journals over the years of price swings and patterns in the industry, Bruce said the sale yards were the very thing that saved him during the cattle depression.

Starting back in 1976, the industry fell into a depression due to what Bruce believed to be a mix of shortage of demand overseas and seasonal conditions.

"The sale yards saved me during the cattle depression, they saved me because I sold and I had a cash flow,” he said.

Not only have prices changed over the years but the sale yard aesthetics themselves have developed with the times.

Bruce recalls the early days in the Gracemere yards where there ring was simply a big enclosed wooden selling ring with wooden seat.

"It was changed to timber selling pens and covered walkways later on,” Bruce said.

"A plane would fly from Brisbane with buyers and the sale would even be held up because the plane would come late.”

With tears welling in his eyes the retired stockman remembered back to what his wife would say to him every weekend when he would work relentlessly at the saleyards.

"My wife used to say to me, I work most weekends in the 70's and 80's, most weekends I work to take cattle to the saleyards,” he said.

"I lost my wife two years ago, sorry I get a bit emotional at times.

"She said you're working when everyone else is resting, but I did it because I loved it, it was my life.”

To this day Bruce still heads out to the weekly Gracemere sales each Friday.

When asked why, he said "to keep my brain from becoming scrambled”.

"Better to smell the cow dung than to look at brick walls,” he joked.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alton downs bruce mckenzie gracemere saleyards

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Premier invites Rocky Mayor on Indian Adani mission

Premier invites Rocky Mayor on Indian Adani mission

Strelow says it's a "brilliant opportunity”, as the city looks to strengthen FIFO hub bid.

Goodbye Rockyview: Changes see suburb in new electorate

One resident said the decision was 'ridiculous'.

How to deal with the Asian House Gecko plague

The Asian House Gecko.

This introduced lizard is driving readers up the wall.

REVEALED: Landry kept in dark by Defence on Shoalwater

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area.

Backbencher vows to push for plan details release

Local Partners

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Having spent close to nine decades in Central Queensland one local man has seen the beef industry change significantly.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

JOIN IN: Katie Vale finds the volunteer experience on game day at Browne Park a rewarding one and encourages others to get involved.

Capras issues call for game day volunteers

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Great Renovator on a Large Block

72 Knight Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $229,000 Neg

Just listed is this great renovator or perfect for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance to Park Avenue shops, Primary schools and Park Avenue...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Beautiful Contemporary Home On Acreage

22 To 24 Jolinda Way, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $599,000

This amazing property has a show case finish, the result is a stunning expression of family living with high ceilings, indulgent spaces enhanced by openness and...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

THESE ARE THE VIEWS FROM YOUR NEW HOME!!

28 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $599,000...

Commanding an incredible elevated position with breathtaking views, this outstanding home on 955m squared delivers a luxurious, superbly zoned executive family...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $375,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Rocky rentals close to the mark

For Rent sign in front of new house

Far better placed than other CQ cities

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!