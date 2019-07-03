An opera directed by one of Australia's top theatrical minds

CLASSIC PRODUCTION: Hear Opera Australia's wonderful singers perform with a chamber orchestra, along with a children's chorus, drawn the local Rockhampton community.

THE opera that inspired the musical Miss Saigon will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre in July.

Produced by Opera Australia and directed by one of Australia's greatest theatrical minds - John Bell, Puccini's Madama Butterfly is a love story that reaches across cultures, across oceans, across time.

A man enchanted by the beauty of the east.

A woman in love with the promise of the west - separated by a vast ocean and many years, what will become of their love?

United States Naval officer, B.F. Pinkerton is ashore in Japan, and enchanted with its beauty and freedoms.

He decides to take a wife, and when the gorgeous geisha Butterfly arrives, he is transfixed by her charms.

She falls hopelessly in love, and a passionate marriage begins.

Years later, Pinkerton has returned home.

Abandoned by her family, Butterfly waits faithfully for her husband to return.

Dawn breaks on a ship in the harbour. What will become of her great hope?

Filled with gorgeous music, from the lovers' first rapturous embrace to the intense finale, Madama Butterfly features the famous aria Un bel di vedremo and the Humming Chorus, along with Japanese and American musical themes.

Hear Opera Australia's wonderful singers perform with a chamber orchestra, along with a children's chorus, drawn from the local Rockhampton community.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles, Madama Butterfly is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2019 See It Live Theatre Season.

Madama Butterfly will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, July 16, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.seeitlive.com.au

Adults cost $52 with concessions available.