An RAAF monster has been spotted in CQ skies

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft snapped by Scott Harris at Rockhampton Airport on May 14, 2020

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft snapped by Scott Harris at Rockhampton Airport on May 14, 2020

Keep a keen eye on the skies in the coming months and you might just spot the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft from No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley.

The large military transport aircraft will take part in flying training with the public most likely to see aircraft operations between May to July 2020 According to the Australian Defence Force.

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft snapped by Scott Harris at Rockhampton Airport on May 14, 2020

“Air force ensures its personnel remain fully trained and highly competent to conduct its tasking including flying operations,” a spokeswoman said.

“Air Force aircrew maintain this proficiency by flying to airfields and terrains across the state.”

The C-17A will conduct low level flying and approaches to non-defence airports between the Gold Coast to Cairns over the coming months.

The CQ Plane Spotting group has already reported spotting the monster plane conducting an exercise at the Rockhampton Airport.

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft snapped by Scott Harris at Rockhampton Airport on May 14, 2020

“(RAAF) Boeing C-17A Globemaster III A41-209 was spotted as it climbed out after completing a missed approach and low overshoot at ­Rockhampton Airport,” a blog post from Monday read.

The group has also spotted the C-17A performing the same manoeuvre on numerous ­occasions in the past two weeks.

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft snapped by Scott Harris at Rockhampton Airport on May 14, 2020

With a whopping 10,390km flight range, the C-17A is a large military transport aircraft used to rapidly deploys troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and ­helicopters anywhere in the world.

It can also be used for aeromedical evacuation.

The C-17A’s most recent mission delivered humanitarian aid to Fiji and Vanuatu in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold in early April.

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft snapped by Scott Harris at Rockhampton Airport on May 14, 2020

“Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of these flying operations, and Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of Queensland communities,” the ADF spokeswoman said.