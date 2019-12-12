Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

An un-bull-ievable sight at CQ pub

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
12th Dec 2019 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

‘A BULL walks into a bar’ – normally that’s how a friendly joke would begin, but reality stepped in on Wednesday when one steer joined his owners for a coldie at the Gracemere Hotel.

After visiting elders at a local retirement village, Ben and Nicky Dobson from 4 Mile Farms stopped by the popular venue to wet their whistles, only this time they decided to bring along a third wheel – their loveable steer Norman.

Together with hotel owner, Gavin Pitts they enjoyed a cold beer by the front entrance of the pub.

Meanwhile, the steer had begun to show he could behave himself on his first appearance at the venue.

“It was the quietest animal you’d ever seen,” he said.

That was until Norman urinated on the floor … talk about hot p***.

But the crowd of patrons didn’t seem to mind as they lined up to take photos with the steer.

Afterwards, Ben and Nicky joined Norman to have a look at the bottle shop before they left with a carton of Great Northern beer in hand.

Now that’s one scene you don’t get to see every day.

Gavin said the 4 Mile Farm team are active participants in the community, and “do a lot for the elderly and disabled”.

gracemere hotel tmbcommunity watering hole
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Prince dies in sex drug binge

    Prince dies in sex drug binge
    • 12th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor backs paying our fireys

        premium_icon Labor backs paying our fireys

        News Firefighting volunteers suffering financially to protect Queensland should be compensated: Albanese says.

        Why water restrictions aren’t tighter in Emerald

        Why water restrictions aren’t tighter in Emerald

        News Council explains why Emerald sits on level 1 restrictions as Fairbairn Dam reaches...

        Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        premium_icon Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        News A bruising election defeat has forced the Labor Party to discover what is important...

        Solar panel roof fire in North Rocky

        premium_icon Solar panel roof fire in North Rocky

        News Emergency crews are on scene.

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:18 AM