Angry creditor’s bid to wind up building firm

The QBCC has suspended the licence of Brisbane-based Anatolia Constructions.

A SMALL-town electrical business is attempting to wind up a Queensland construction company which has had its licence suspended by the industry watchdog.

Gatton-based Thomson Refrigeration & Air Conditioning has started proceedings against Anatolia Constructions through the Supreme Court, claiming it is owed over $25,000.

The application was lodged last month against Anatolia Constructions which has been trading for less than two years.

It was registered with ASIC in June 2017 and promoted itself as a construction partner which provides "more than just unrivalled construction expertise".

Attempts were made to contact the company's sole director Kane Roberts through the business email address and phone numbers.

Anatolia Constructions is based at Rocklea and has pitched for projects from $1000 to $25 million.

The Queensland Building and Construction Comission on Thursday suspended the licence of Anatolia Constrictions for the second time this year.

The company's licence was suspended on February 25 for non-payment of debt. The QBCC lifted the suspension two days later.

"The QBCC has today suspended the licence of Anatolia Constructions Pty Ltd, effective immediately." a QBCC spokesperson said on Thursday.

"This is due to a number of monies-owed complaints received during an ongoing financial investigation into the company."