Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 7.0 earthquake has hit Anchorage, Alaska with a tsunami warning issued. Picture: CNN
A 7.0 earthquake has hit Anchorage, Alaska with a tsunami warning issued. Picture: CNN
Breaking

Massive earthquake sparks tsunami warning

Rae Wilson
by
1st Dec 2018 4:55 AM

ROADS cracked, trees swayed and people sought shelter under desks as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska.

The earthquake prompted a tsunami warning, urging people in coastal zones of southern Alaskato move to higher ground immediately, but it was cancelled a short time later. 

 

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake centre was about 12 kilometres north of Alaska's largest city.

A 7.0 earthquake has hit Anchorage, Alaska with a tsunami warning issued. Picture: Supplied
A 7.0 earthquake has hit Anchorage, Alaska with a tsunami warning issued. Picture: Supplied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

alaska earthquake editors picks tsunami

Top Stories

    Driver who left dead baby on roof ‘shattered’

    premium_icon Driver who left dead baby on roof ‘shattered’

    News A funeral vehicle driver who left the body of a baby on the roof of his van and drove off says he is “absolutely shattered’’ by the incident.

    Man denied bail after assaulting four-year-old

    premium_icon Man denied bail after assaulting four-year-old

    Crime He also assaulted one of the child's parents

    • 1st Dec 2018 6:00 AM
    Heartbreaking diagnosis leads to important conversation

    premium_icon Heartbreaking diagnosis leads to important conversation

    News This year, Peter Williams received news he never wanted to hear

    Livingstone Council staff's industrial dispute kicks off

    premium_icon Livingstone Council staff's industrial dispute kicks off

    Council News One union withdrew but the rest pushed ahead with the action.

    Local Partners