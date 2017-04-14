BEFORE AND AFTER: Rocky's stunning transformation revealed

THE extent to which the Fitzroy River swallowed Rockhampton infrastructure, farmland and homes is on display in stunning new 'before' and 'after' aerial images.

But the photos are not only magnificent viewing.

Robert Newman, chief executive officer of Nearmap, the aerial imagery company that produced the high-resolution shots, said the images would have an important role in surveying the area to plan for the clean-up.

"It's devastating to see the damage it has caused to houses and farmland in the region," Mr Newman said.

"As the clean-up continues, Nearmap's high resolution images will be important to help local communities and businesses plan for recovery."

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie unleashed a drenching on Central Queensland, with flood water rolling down major rivers feeding into the Fitzroy River for a flood that peaked at 8.9m in Rockhampton.

It was the sixth biggest flood to hit Rockhampton, according to Rockhampton Regional Council.

The images showing properties before the flood were shot in June last year.

