And the winner is... Empire, again

ADDING to a string of awards, Rockhampton’t Empire Apartment Hotel has taken out yet another gong winning Gold for Deluxe Accomodation and Silver for Buiness Event Venues at the Last Friday at the Queensland Tourism Awards at the Queensland Tourism Awards on the Sunshine Coast.

This is the second consecutive year that Empire has won the Deluxe Accommodation category in Queensland, and if it wins again in 2020, will enter the Queensland Hall of Fame for three consecutive wins.

Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism operators, including Empire, took home six accolades at the 35th annual awards at Novotel Twin Waters on Friday night.

Accepting the award in front of a thousand people, Empire’s managing director, Grant Cassidy said being awarded the best in Queensland for another consecutive year was an incredible acknowledgment of the world-class product and service their team delivered every day in Rochampton.

Empire Apartment Hotel's business development manager Zac Garven with managing director Grant Cassidy at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards

“I would like to congratulate my team and thank each one of them for their commitment on consistently delivering a product so our guests can experience Rockhampton like they’ve never seen it before.”

Since opening just five years ago, Empire has received eight Queensland Tourism Awards.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll joined the Empire team in celebrating their success.

“This is an extraordinary achievement and we are all so very proud of the team at Empire Apartment Hotel for their dedication to ensuring the visitor experience to Rockhampton and the greater region is second to none,” Ms Carroll said.

“As a Platinum Member of Capricorn Enterprise, the team at Empire get involved in every opportunity made available to the tourism sector in industry development, partnerships and collaboration, and the results speak for themselves.”

As a Gold winner, Empire Apartment Hotel will automatically compete in the National Tourism Awards in the Deluxe Accommodation category early in the new year.