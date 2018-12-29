And the winner is: Neil shares his 2018 gardening highlights

GARDEN SHOW: The '2018 Collection of Most Beautiful Plants' goes to the Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc's orchid shows.

THE past 12 months of gardening in Central Queensland has been like living in a snakes and ladders game, with many highs and some lows. So here are my 2018 garden column highlights.

The "Best Flowering Display of 2018” is from the town of Winton, where 6000 people descended upon the outback town for the opening of the Waltzing Matilda Centre. And there would have been a flowering bougainvillea for every visitor to Winton.

The town was just a blaze of bougainvillea bracts and the positive comments from interstate visitors to Winton highlighted the use of this plant and its importance to the tourism industry. Also what impressed me was the number of businesses in Winton that had floral displays of these plants.

The 'Best Flowering Display of 2018' goes to Winton's bougainvillea. Contributed

The "2018 Collection of Most Beautiful Plants” would have to be Rockhampton Orchid Society's orchid shows.

For 64 years the society has conducted two shows per year, one in autumn and the other in spring. With a variety of genera flowering at different times of the year, both of these shows present orchids that only bloom in one of the seasons.

And come spring 2019, one of the largest orchid shows ever to be held in regional Queensland will be hosted by the society.

The '2018 Survivor' goes to the native raspberry or Rubrus probus. Contributed

The "2018 Survivor” would have to be the re-emergence of the native raspberries of Mount Archer. After the severe bushfires on Mount Archer in August, both varieties, the wild raspberry or Rubrus probus and the pink-flowered native raspberry or Rubus parvifolius, have regrown in their dozens.

The '2018 Unusual Plant' is the Oxalis triangularis or false shamrock. Contributed

The "2018 Unusual Plant” would be the Oxalis triangularis or false shamrock. This dense little groundcover with iridescent maroon to purple foliage has been growing in a shady part of a Jardine St garden for many years.

A native to Brazil, this plant will grow to about 150mm high and spread about 750mm. The false shamrock is a bulb, making it very easy to propagate. Adding to the colour display of false shamrock are the clusters of white to pale pink flowers formed on stalks just above the foliage. The leaves of this plant will move in the direction of the most light, very much like sunflowers.

The "2018 Garden Visionaries” is for all the school teachers, staff and volunteers who have taken the time to create vegetable gardens in our schools. I had so much fun visiting more than a dozen schools during 2018. A special mention to the 2018 Rockhampton Garden Competition's Best Food Garden winner Bajool State School and Best School Garden winner The Hall State School.

The "2018 Retro Plant” would be the Byfield fern or Bowenia serrulata. While the common name suggests this plant is a fern, in fact it is a cycad. The Byfield fern prefers a lightly shaded position protected from frost and wind. In the garden, the Byfield fern can grow up to 1.5m high with a very upright habit. The foliage is leathery, bright green and shiny, with toothed edges making a feature wherever it plants. A well-drained soil mixture that is rich in vegetable matter is best.

For me there was a project for the people of Blackall, a suggestion by councillor Boyd Johnstone, to write a book about the plants of Blackall. The idea of the book was to highlight the array of hardy plants that can be grown and found growing in the Blackall community. The Plants of Blackall was released at the Blackall 150th celebrations in August.

It was a hard year for many gardeners, with droughts, fires and poor-quality water adding challenges to gardening.

The big question is: what will 2019 bring gardeners? Watch out for the garden column on December 28, 2019, for the answers.

Happy new year to all.