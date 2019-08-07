And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

CUT ABOVE: Butcher Zed Kona and his team at Yeppoon Central Meats have been voted by Morning Bulletin readers as having CQ's best customer service.

WHEN it comes to customer service, Yeppoon Central Meats is a cut above, according to Morning Bulletin readers.

We threw the call out there asking you, our readers, to decide who has the best customer service in Central Queensland and the result was a landslide.

Yeppoon Central Meats, located in the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre, snared 52% of the total votes in The Bully's online poll which closed this week.

Another butcher, Boodles Meats in Rockhampton, finished second (13%) and rounding out a "meaty” trifecta was Allenstown Square Meats with 11% of the votes.

Yeppoon Central Meats owner/manager Zed Kona was thrilled to learn of the result yesterday.

"It was great to find out that we won, and that we were even a part of it, because we thrive on great customer service,” Mr Kona said.

When asked what the key to great customer service was, Mr Kona said: "It's training your staff too, so that when customers come here they feel welcome, and they actually enjoy coming here and having a chat.

"You've got to show interest in your customers and what they're doing for the day, it's not only about selling them quality products.”

Mr Kona, who has operated Yeppoon Central Meats for 11 years, said he had been fortunate to learn his craft under great mentors starting with his apprenticeship more than 20 years ago.

"I was pretty lucky to do my trade underneath of old-school butchers, when butchering was always about customer service - that and quality was always number one priority.”

Mr Kona said Yeppoon Central Meats was going the extra mile over the next two months to provide quality products to customers.

"In August we have local Brangus beef which we've sourced from local farmers at Mount Larcom.

"We've also sourced some local Charbray beef, again out of Mount Larcom, so we'll have that for our customers in September.

"So locals and visitors can actually come to the Beef Capital and try local beef.”