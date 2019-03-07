‘I’m happy to wave a towel for 20 games’

Andrew Bogut thought his NBA dream was done and dusted, but now that he has a chance to win a second championship he says he's prepared to do anything for the Golden State Warriors.

And that includes being the team's professional towel waver.

Bogut's surprise NBA career revival was sparked by a chance phone call from Warriors coach Steve Kerr last week, putting the wheels in motion for the giant centre to reunite with his former team.

Andrew Bogut says he’ll be happy with whatever role the Warriors have for him. Picture: Getty

But Kerr laid down the terms very early. With an All-Star centre in DeMarcus Cousins already holding court, Kerr didn't want to give the Australian any false impressions.

"Steve started the conversation with discussing my role and I said 'stop right there - I'm under no illusions that anything is guaranteed for me here'," Bogut said on Thursday.

"I appreciate the opportunity and if it's waving a towel for 20-odd games and just being a good teammate, I'm happy to do it."

Bogut has been brought in to boost the Warriors big man depth and bring some veteran experience to the two-time defending champions - and some support for Cousins when they come up against the likes of Oklahoma City's New Zealand star Steven Adams and Portland's Jusuf Nurkic.

"For me, it's an absolute honour to go and sign there and not play a minute - anything more than that is a bonus," Bogut said.

"I'm not silly. I know I'm older and there are some very good players playing.

DeMarcus Cousins will be the Warriors’ main man in the middle. Picture: AP

"But there's going to be situations, whether DeMarcus gets into foul trouble or whether there's a big who is a little bit stronger, the Nurkic's and Steven Adams of the world where they need some minutes.

"And there's going to be games where I don't play. That's not an issue for me."

Bogut shows off his towel-waving skills for the Boomers at the 2008 Olympics.

Bogut admits the Warriors have suffered from a championship hangover this year, although the star-studded squad still have the second-best record in the Western Conference and are favourites to pull off a three-peat.

And the 34-year-old agrees he's joining "the team to beat".

"Winning two championships in a row there is a bit of a hangover where at times, I wouldn't say you get bored but it becomes a grind," he said.

"They've stayed relatively healthy, they've got DeMarcus back from an Achilles injury, they've tried to shore up their bench which is why I'm going out there.

"But still the team to beat. It's like the Melbourne United of the NBL. Until you beat the champions of the previous year, you can't really knock them."

Regardless of what happens in the next three months, Bogut says he will still return to the Sydney Kings next season with a view to bringing another NBL title to the Harbour City.

"Hopefully I have a good three months in Golden State, win a championship, come back and then get an NBL one next season."