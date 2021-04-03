Andrew builds Torana up from empty shell in time for Rockynats

Andrew Bailey, Calliope, at Rockynats with his Holden LX Torana

18 months ago Andrew Bailey’s Holden LX Torana was just a shell – a stark difference to the bright orange shiny car it is today.

Andrew was among the 1000-plus entrants in the street parade on Friday as part of the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021.

“It was pretty hectic, full on,” he said.

Inside the new engine of Andrew's Holden LX Torana

The Calliope man bought the 1976 model car from Brisbane as a shell.

It was a half-started project and all it had was a bit of undercoat with no wheels or glass.

Over the last 18 months, he has built it up from nothing.

“Everything has been done in house, mechanical, paint, suspension, interior, the whole lot,” he said.

The interior is all new, matched with the electric orange

He chose to paint it the electric orange as it was one of the original colours.

Not his first project car, Andrew also has some Corvettes at home and his wife has a Volkswagen.

He wanted a Torana as he had one when he was younger.

“You work all your life and you want to do one again, trying to find one of these is the hardest thing,” he said.