Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Farrar was a star for Canterbury.
Andrew Farrar was a star for Canterbury.
Rugby League

Bulldogs sack club legend amid staff clean-out

by Michael Carayannis
4th May 2019 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANTERBURY is on the verge of a major staff clean-out, with club legend Andrew Farrar among the four high-profile staff members who have been told to move on.

There is no end date on the quartet's work yet, but it is understood they may finish up as soon as next week.

Farrar is the club's team manager.

"We refreshed our strategic plan last year," chief executive Andrew Hill said.

"At the end of last season we added a number of new positions to the football operations - Steve Jones as skills coach; Yvette Davey to work with players and their families, Tony Ayoub as our physical performance manager and Dr Dave Givney as the new head of medical.

 "We're now looking at our football operations. It would be inappropriate and unfair of me to make any comment on those discussions at this stage."

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Andrew Farrar has been axed.
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Andrew Farrar has been axed.

The changes have come after the Bulldogs' show of faith in coach Dean Pay, whose contract has been extended for another 12 months.

Farrar represented NSW and Australia while at the Bulldogs from 1981 to 1990, playing 186 first-grade matches and winning premierships in 1984, 1985 and 1988.

More Stories

Show More
andrew farrar canterbury bulldogs dean pay nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    No new cheap flights for Rockhampton

    premium_icon No new cheap flights for Rockhampton

    News Bully readers took to social media to plead for direct flights to, among other places, Cairns, Melbourne, Bali, Adelaide and Longreach.

    Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    premium_icon Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    Rural Organic and chemical free flowers, grown 'as naturally as possible'

    Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    premium_icon Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    Council News There could be an announcement coming in the next fortnight.

    Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    premium_icon Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    Whats On Be sure to mark these events on your calendar.