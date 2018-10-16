Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Rugby League

Fifita and JT headline strong Tonga team for Kangaroos clash

by Mark St John
16th Oct 2018 4:06 PM

TONGA have announced a strong team to take on Australia at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Outspoken forward Andrew Fifita has been named at prop and Jason Taumalolo will take his place at lock.

Tonga will play their first match against Australia in front of a sold out crowd in Auckland.

The boom forward pack boasts the likes of Siosua Taukaeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Tonga will be hoping to hand Australia their first back-to-back defeats since 2015 and first loss to a team other than New Zealand, England and Great Britain since 1978.

Tonga team

1. Will Hopate, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. David Fusitu'a, 6. Tuimoala Lolohea, 7. Ata Hingano, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Siliva Havili, 10. Siosua Taukaiaho, 11. Tevita Pangai Jr, 12. Sika Manu, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Addin Fonua-Blake, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Peni Terepo. Reserves: 18. Konrad Hurrell, 19. Leivaha Pulu, 20. Robert Jennings, 21 Ben Murdoch-Masila

Related Items

Show More
andrew fifita jason taumalolo kangaroos nrl rugby league tonga

Top Stories

    Man charged for string of crimes across towns

    premium_icon Man charged for string of crimes across towns

    Crime The man threatened a family at knife point during crime spree

    CQ owners hit horse racing jackpot with 70-1 longshot

    premium_icon CQ owners hit horse racing jackpot with 70-1 longshot

    News THANGOOL syndicate still riding high after horse, Belflyer won

    Man injured after car slams into tree

    Man injured after car slams into tree

    Breaking UPDATE: Patient will be airlifted to hospital shortly.

    Jambin graziers say drought relief model is outdated

    premium_icon Jambin graziers say drought relief model is outdated

    News GILL Schmidt's property is extremely dry and says help is needed

    Local Partners