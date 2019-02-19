Andrew Gaze to quit Sydney Kings

Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze has made an announcement on his future. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

ANDREW Gaze has announced he will quit as Sydney Kings coach at season's end.

The Kings had originally planned to wait until after the club's playoff campaign before addressing Gaze's future.

However, this changed at 9pm on Monday when Gaze contacted Sydney officials to inform them he had decided to move on.

It's understood the mental challenge of coaching and being away from his family in Melbourne have taken a toll on the NBL legend.

Gaze is in the third and final season of his contract.

He has a 50 per cent winning record, with 42 wins and 42 losses, making him the third most successful coach in Kings history, behind Brian Goorjian and Bob Turner.

Gaze is also the first Kings coach to make the playoffs in six years, and this year he has led the franchise to its best regular-season record since 2007-2008 - 18-10.

Kings coach Andrew Gaze has endured a tumultuous season despite the Kings making the finals. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

This season is also the first time Sydney have gone over the .500 mark since returning to the NBL in 2010.

Illawarra coach Rob Beveridge had been heavily linked to the Kings if Gaze decided to end his tenure.

Hawks general manager Mat Campbell told The Daily Telegraph the club would start discussions with Beveridge about his tenure at the club in the coming weeks.

Beveridge has publicly stated he isn't sure if he'll be coaching at Illawarra or another NBL club next season.

Australian basketball great Andrew Gaze surprised Kings officials at 9pm on Monday with his decision. Picture: Hamish Blair

However, the former championship-winning Perth mentor is a strong chance to end up at the Kings now Gaze has opted to move on.

Beveridge has a close relationship with several Sydney players, including Andrew Bogut, Brad Newley and Kevin Lisch.

He was coach of an Australian under-19s side that featured Bogut and Newley and won gold at the 2003 Junior World Championships in Greece.

The Emus defeated Lithuania in the final and Bogut finished with MVP of the championship honours.