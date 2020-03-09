Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Andrew hires ‘formidable’ lawyer to fight FBI

by New York Post
9th Mar 2020 5:12 AM

 

Besieged Prince Andrew has hired Britain's "most formidable" extradition lawyer to protect him against an FBI inquiry into his late billionaire paedophile chum Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's alleged sex crimes, the New York Post reports.

 

He is still so worried about being forced to talk, he is now hiring an "eminent team of lawyers" to "fend off" the FBI, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team is led by Clare Montgomery, one of the UK's leading extradition lawyers who has represented world leaders, including former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Ms Montgomery charges $A2000-an-hour and has been described as "the most formidable member of the bar".

 

Prince Andrew also directly hired Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who works international cases - and is a crisis-management specialist. "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant," one acquaintance said.

Assembling the team shows just how "hugely seriously" the duke is taking the threat of legal moves to make him talk, sources say.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jeffrey epstein law lawyer prince andrew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man punches police officer at Yeppoon

        premium_icon Man punches police officer at Yeppoon

        News A YEPPOON man who punched a police officer in the shoulder before pushing him over has been fined.

        • 9th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Rookwood works ramp up

        premium_icon Rookwood works ramp up

        News THE next stage of Central Queensland’s $352 million Rookwood Weir project will...

        Caught on camera: Yeppoon graffiti vandals pay the price

        premium_icon Caught on camera: Yeppoon graffiti vandals pay the price

        News A SPRAY-PAINT attack on a Yeppoon feature went badly wrong for two vandals as...

        Boy charged after Stockland stabbing

        premium_icon Boy charged after Stockland stabbing

        News A WOMAN was allegedly stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery