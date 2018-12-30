Andrew Johns suffers seizure while on family holiday

Former NRL player Andrew Johns looks on during the NRL Auckland Nines match at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014.

Former NRL player Andrew Johns looks on during the NRL Auckland Nines match at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014. AAP Image - SNPA, Teaukura Moetaua

RUGBY league immortal Andrew Johns is undergoing treatment from neurology specialists after being floored by a series of brain seizures.

The Origin and Kangaroos legend collapsed in a north coast coffee shop on Friday in the latest episode of a health battle he has been privately dealing with for several years.

The 44-year-old had been enjoying the Christmas break with his partner Kate Kendall and their four-month-old daughter Alice at Yamba, a popular holiday surfing town.

According to an onlooker Johns collapsed, heavily bumped his head on the floor, where he lay for several minutes in a semi-­conscious state.

Shocked holiday makers called an ambulance.

Johns and Kendall at dinner in Yamba with pro surfer friend Shane Powell, former bodyboard world champion Stephanie Peterson and restaurant owner Al Morrison. Supplied

Johns was treated by paramedics at the scene but declined to attend nearby Maclean Hospital.

"I've got some medical stuff going on," Johns said, when contacted by The Sunday Telegraph.

"They're seizures that have been going on a while.

"I'm seeing the right doctors and they are doing all the tests and have got me on medication."

Johns' family are now urging the keen and accomplished surfer not to go surfing over the holidays.

"I'm just going to kick back and enjoy the break," he said.

Johns phoned his brother, Fox Sports star Matthew Johns, after the latest scare.

"He said he was standing in line to get served and could feel it coming on," Matthew said.

"Next thing he can remember is waking up on the floor. He's had a few seizures in the last couple of years but his last one was probably 12 months ago.

"He seems to think it comes on at times when he's really tired."

He has previously suffered from a bipolar disorder.

The ongoing health effects of concussions and head injuries sustained by contact sport players is one of the biggest issues in world sport.

The NRL will introduce a "brain bunker" next year where experts will monitor players during games for signs of concussion.

Johns was once renowned for his party boy image but has lived a healthy lifestyle in recent years.

His employers at Channel 9 have been aware of his health issues and are offering support.