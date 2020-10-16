Menu
WATCH THE REPLAY: Andrew Powell answers your questions

Nadja Fleet
15th Oct 2020 3:07 PM | Updated: 8:03 PM

 

If you have left this tab open for a while, make sure you hit refresh to see the livestream when it is live.

The state election is upon us and if you have a question for your candidate, this is your chance to ask.

The Daily is putting your questions to Glass House LNP candidate Andrew Powell live on susnshinecoastdaily.com.au from 7.30pm tonight.

Want the candidate to answer your questions? Email scdaily@news.com.au.

Mr Powell has faced strong competition at the past two elections from Labor's Brent Hampstead and the coming vote shapes to be a similar contest.

Five things we learnt from Noosa debate

Seven things we learnt from Caloundra debate

Mr Powell has held the seat since 2009, having defended a slim margin against Mr Hampstead at the 2017 election.

Other challengers this year include Andrew McLean for The Greens, Graeme Campbell for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, James McDonald from the United Australia Party and IMOP's Laressa McCoy.

The electorate for which they are vying has no beach frontage but takes in the glory of the Glass House Mountains, dairy country around Maleny and Kenilworth as well as the rural hub of Peachester.

Mr Hampstead has told the Daily he will not be attending tonight's online debate.

andrew powell election forum glass house livestream queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate
