Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors v Yokohama F.Marinos - AFC Champions League Group H
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors v Yokohama F.Marinos - AFC Champions League Group H
Sport

Ange favoured to take charge of Celtic

by Marco Monteverde
29th May 2021 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:42 AM

Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou is on the verge of taking charge of Scottish giants Celtic.

Postecoglou, currently coaching Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos, is the favourite in British betting markets to be named Celtic boss after expected appointment, ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, pulled out of the race.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Postecoglou is “well known” to Celtic officials due to “close links” the club has with Yokohama F. Marinos’ owners, the City Group.

The same newspaper also reported that Postecoglou’s main rival for the job was ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

The Celtic job is vacant after the late-season departure of Neil Lennon, with the Hoops’ run of nine successive Scottish Premier League titles having been brought to an end by their Glasgow rivals Rangers.

Former Rangers and Socceroos defender Craig Moore, who is currently based in Glasgow and played under Postecoglou at Brisbane Roar as well as being part of Postecoglou’s support staff during his stint as Socceroos coach, said his former coach would be a good choice for Celtic.

“Ange would go in with no fear. He would also experience something he has never before here in Glasgow. Pressure is daily and your only ever one game away from a disaster. Celtic were a mess this season and I have no doubt he would improve them significantly,” Moore tweeted.

“Anything less than winning the title here for Rangers or Celtic is a failed campaign for that manager. But I think he has earned the opportunity.”

Postecoglou, 55, ed the Roar to back-to-back A-League titles in 2011 and 2012, took Yokohama F. Marinos to Japanese glory in 2019, and guided the Socceroos to Asian Cup success in 2015.

“Won things at Brisbane playing good football. Won the Asian Cup with national team. Won the J-League. Goes good,” Moore tweeted.

Originally published as Ange favoured to take charge of Celtic

Just In

    Grim warning about shiba inu

    Grim warning about shiba inu
    • 29th May 2021 12:36 PM
    NSW breaks vaccination record

    NSW breaks vaccination record
    • 29th May 2021 12:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Premium Content The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Travel The resort and wellness spa was approved in 2011 for 201 units, commercial space, high-class restaurant, conference, lounge bar, indoor sports facility and health spa...

        NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Premium Content NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Gardening Check out Councillor Neil Fisher’s latest column on the shrubs and flowers in bloom...

        Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        Premium Content Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Sullivan’s Carnival and Rockets, Cyclones home games headline the action.