Angelic choir celebrates Catholic Education Week

A CHOIR of 90 voices, accompanied by 30 musicians and 60 prep students from Catholic primary schools across the region performed this week as the state-wide Catholic Education Week was launched in Rockhampton for the first time.

Catholic Education Week : State Launch of the 2019 Queensland Catholic Education Week

St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Williams St hosted the event on Wednesday with a mass celebrated by the Archbishop of Brisbane, Most Rev Mark Colebridge and Bishop of Rockhampton, Most Rev Michael McCarthy.

Photos View Photo Gallery

After the choir's performance, the Spirit of Catholic Education and Aunty Joan Hendricks Reconciliation awards were presented and the morning concluded with a sausage sizzle in the cathedral grounds for students and staff and a light lunch for invited guests and parishioners.