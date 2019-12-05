Angelic voices bring cheer

St Benedicts Catholic School students singing Christmas Carols at Yeppoon Town Hall to thank Council for all they have done for the community

St Benedicts Catholic School students singing Christmas Carols at Yeppoon Town Hall to thank Council for all they have done for the community

ST BENEDICTS Catholic School singers brought an abundance of Christmas cheer last week when they took their vocal talents to the community bringing smiles and applause from Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village, Capricorn Gardens Retirement and Yeppoon Town Hall audiences.

Vocal teacher Jan Boyd said it is wonderful to see the students perform to appreciative audiences bringing some fun and joy at this time of the year.

“The students wanted to share some festive cheer and the opportunity to perform for a variety of audiences is good for their entertaining experience and personal growth,” Ms Boyd said.

“The students performed at two of the retirement villages on the Capricorn Coast before heading to Yeppoon Town Hall to perform as a way of letting council know they appreciate what they have done for the region.”

Ms Boyd and fellow vocal teacher Jess McLuskie have been training the students in vocals as well as performance skills.

“Performing live for a variety of audiences gives the students the opportunity to work on their voices as well as their facial expressions, and body language,” she said.

“It’s also wonderful to be able to bring some festive spirit to the area at a time where many people have had a difficult time.

“The applause and smiles make everything worthwhile for the students and give them invaluable experience that helps their confidence grow.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, who was present for the performance at Yeppoon Town Hall, said it was one of the best performances he had heard in years.

He thanked the students and let them know they sang like angels.

Likewise, Community Wellbeing (Local Disaster co-ordinator) Liveability and Wellbeing manager David Mazzaferri said the performance was “inspirational and very moving”.