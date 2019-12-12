Anger after Yepoon dog beach attack

YEPPOON residents are outraged by a spike in off-leash pets at Capricorn Coast beaches.

As the summer weather continues to heat up, some Yeppoon beaches are being swarmed with water-loving pooches and they don’t always get along.

Susan Anderson took to Yeppoon Families on Sunday to share her frustration after her dachshund was attacked by an off-leash dog.

“Please be careful when walking your dogs on Farnborough Beach,” she said.

“I was just walking my beautiful dachshund on her leash when an off-leash staffy/pit bull started running towards her and grabbed her leg while my partner was holding her.

“Please don’t be stupid and let your dog off the leash if you can’t control them.

“I would hate to see this happen to another dog.”

Ms Anderson said the owner of the large dog struggled to control it, and if not for her partner – who knows what the outcome would have been.

Fellow Yeppoon local Jenny Clark languished that unprovoked dog attacks at the beach were becoming a common occurrence.

“Everyone needs to know what beaches allow dogs on or off leash and stick to the rules, or someone – two legged or four legged – is going to get severely injured or dead,” she commented.

“Common sense, people. The excuse that ‘my dog is well behaved’ shouldn’t matter because the other one may not be.”

Kristy Campbell said she often let her German Shepherd off leash at the beach due to his friendly nature and always coming when called.

However, she said she always put him back on leash, lest someone doesn’t want a “36kg German Shepherd running toward them”.

Even smaller, non-threatening dogs can be a risk off-leash if they approach and provoke or get attacked by a larger dog, said Monika Daw.

Y eppoon Beach Rules

All beaches are off-leash before 8am and after 4pm daily unless otherwise signposted.

At all other times, dogs must be on a leash.

Dog friendly beaches:

Farnborough Beach, Yeppoon, from Bangalee boat ramp south to Barwells Creek with access via Hinz Avenue excluding weekends and ­public holidays.

Fisherman’s Beach, Emu Park, from the beach access 150 metres north of Bell Park to Tanby Point with access via Hill Street excluding weekends and public holidays.

Lammermoor Beach.

Kemp Beach, near ­Rosslyn Bay Marina. The beach is nestled between Capricorn Coast National Parks Double Head and Bluff Point. Although dogs are not allowed in the picnic areas or walking trails of the National Park, they do have plenty of space to run and play on the beach and in the sea.

Causeway Lake, Mulambin Creek. Dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash.

Dogs are prohibited on Yeppoon Main Beach (from Ross Creek to Bluff rocks), Cooee Bay Beach, Emu Park Beach and Sandy Point Beach.