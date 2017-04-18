Anger as 250 people kicked out of Rocky club at 3am

JUST 48 hours before one of their biggest nights of the year, Easter Saturday, the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation informed Rockhampton's Zodiac Nightclub their extended trading hours (5am) permit for a private birthday function had been denied.

On the same weekend in the state's capital, Fortitude Valley nightclub Oh Hello had a 5am Easter Sunday/Monday permit approved to host a techno act. A month ago, Brisbane's Laruche nightclub were allowed a 5am permit to celebrate the '1st Birthday' of a DJ's music career.

Zodiac Nightclub manager Rod Leonard (pictured) says he has almost given up hope of being approved for the six extended trading permits he is entitled to this year having already been knocked back for two significant events.

PARTY PEOPLE: Rocky nightclubs are being knocked back for 5am permits. Warren Lynam

Mr Leonard said no Rocky event seemed to be good enough for a 5am extension in the eyes of the OLGR and clubs and pubs were given little to no warning that their permits had been denied.

"We put a request in for a 5am permit for Easter Saturday for a private party who were putting on an event to celebrate a birthday which is in the legislation but it still wasn't good enough," Mr Leonard said.

"We found out it was declined on Thursday, two days before the event. They give you no time to organise staff or supplies, it's just a guessing game.

"We were told the event didn't comply with the legislation. The private party were pretty disappointed, especially with such late notice.

"We applied for a 5am permit for the St Patrick's Day Saturday races in March. I put the application in in early February and still didn't have an answer from them on the Friday afternoon the day before," Mr Leonard said.

"All they could say to me was 'I don't think the commissioner would approve it'. I know a few Irish pubs down in Brisbane were approved for 5am permits on St Patrick's Day."

Mr Leonard said closing at 3am resulted in 250 people being ejected from the Zodiac alone on Saturday night.

"We are told 'you can stay open but you can't serve alcohol', well what's the point? There is no money coming in so how can you afford it?" he said.

"There is frustration from patrons. If there are people lined up at the bar waiting to buy a drink just before 3am and it hits 3am and you can't serve them. They've been waiting for five minutes or so and then all of a sudden you can't serve them, they blow up.

"Ever since the legislation came in last year I think we have lost $2-3000 a night."

When questioned about the lack of 5am permits being awarded to Rockhampton venues, an OLGR said

On 9 March 2017 the Liquor Act 1992, as part of the Queensland Government's Tackling Alcohol-Fuelled Violence reforms, was amended to reduce the number of post-midnight extended trading hour permits available to licensees (from 12 to 6).

The Act also established eligibility criteria that must be met in order for an extended trading hours permit to be granted.

As such, the following responses are in regard to applications and decisions since 9 March 2017:

How many extended trading permits have been approved for venues in the Rockhampton SNP in 2017?

Seven applications have been received by the OLGR for extended trading hours for venues in the Rockhampton safe night precinct (SNP) since 9 March 2017.

Out of these seven, one was denied and the remaining six were withdrawn.

How many extended trading permits have been denied for venues in the Rockhampton SNP in 2017?

How many extended trading permits have been approved and denied for venues in the Fortitude Valley and Inner West Brisbane SNPs in 2017?

Seven applications have been received from the Inner West SNP and 26 applications from the Fortitude Valley SNP.

Across both SNP, four applications have been approved and one refused.

How does the OLGR come to the decision to approve or deny an extended trading permit?

The application for an extended trading hours permit, as considered by the Commissioner for Liquor and Gaming, must meet the legislative requirements to be approved.

If the licensee is not able to satisfy the Commissioner that the proposed event meets the legislative requirements, the application is refused.

What criteria do venues need to meet to receive an extended trading permit?

Applications for post-midnight extended hours trading permits can be approved by the Commissioner, providing they meet the following criteria:





That persons other than the licensee or owner of the licensed premises wish to celebrate a "special occasion".

A 'special occasion' is defined as a 'special public event', or an event such as a wedding, birthday or other private occasion being celebrated that is not open to the public.

A 'special public event' is further defined as a unique or infrequent event of local, state or national significance.

That the permit is issued for a reasonable period of time before and after the special occasion.

What kind of events are deemed suitable for extended trading?

Why did OLGR refuse the Zodiac Nightclub's extended trading hours permit application on Easter Saturday?

The application made by the Zodiac Nightclub did not meet the legislative requirements.

Based on confidentiality provisions under the Liquor Act 1992, it not appropriate to provide further details on the application.