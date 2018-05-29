Anger over 'backwards' funding cut for life-changing program

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke speak about funding cuts to Project Booyah.

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga has questioned why federal funding for a successful early intervention program has been cut.

Mrs Lauga said she was "ashamed" by the decision of the Federal Government to withdraw its entire $700,000 of funding from Project Booyah.

The early intervention program, which has been running since 2016, helps prevent young people's involvement in anti-social behaviour, substance misuse, self-harm and/or crime and the criminal justice system.

Working with Queensland Police and other stakeholders in the community, young people are helped back to school, into work, training programs or study.

In Rockhampton, more than 40 young people have been helped through the program with more than 90 per cent continuing on the straight and narrow.

However, Mrs Lauga claimed the withdrawal of funding could threaten the success of the program with the social work support for the graduates of the program being cut.

"That $700,000 across Queensland provides social work support for graduates of the Project Booyah program after they have graduated the program," Mrs Lauga said.

"We know these young people are going back and participating in work, school or training but that post program follow up is so important to ensuring the ongoing success of the program.

"It helps provide the support to those young people who need it after they have completed the program and sometimes things come up in these peoples life that means they need that support to help them stay on track."

Mrs Lauga said it was "very backwards" to cut an early intervention program that was working and saving taxpayers money.

"We know that these young people are getting back into school and training and then not ending up in prison," she said.

Mrs Lauga said she had been to every single one of the Project Booyah graduations and met with the participants and parents of the program and could testify to its effectiveness.

"Every single one of them has told me about the difference that this has made to their lives," she said.

"The participants, these young people, tell me they can't wait to get back to school and that they can't wait to get into some sort of training or work.

"That is saving the tax payer a lot of money by keeping people out of prison, by keeping people on the right side of the law and by giving these young people a chance before they even end up making some bad decisions in life."

With nothing else in the federal budget similar to this program, Mrs Lauga said the money needed to go back into the project.

"What we need to see is more funding for these early intervention programs, not less and what we are seeing is the Federal Government deciding to end this funding which is such an important part of this program," she said.