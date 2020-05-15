Menu
FED UP: George Stevens is urging Rockhampton Regional Council to better care for Bouldercombe’s Lion Park.
Anger over council’s up-keep of popular park

kaitlyn smith
, kaitlyn.smith@capnews.com.au
15th May 2020 12:00 AM
DANGEROUS shrubs and uneven flagpoles are only some of the problems at Bouldercombe’s Lions Park George Stevens has taken issue with.

Parts of the garden, he claims, have fallen into disrepair after Rockhampton Regional Council’s maintenance failed to satisfy the local community.

The park was once maintained by volunteers from Bouldercombe’s Lions Club before it closed its doors some time ago.

Despite monthly visits to the park by council workers to mow the lawns, several ­issues have become apparent, including remnants of wreaths laid on Anzac Day.

The flag poles at the ­garden’s entrance, Mr ­Stevens said, were not of an equal height, with the left pole around 60cm below the right.

“The flagpoles had new ropes put on them, but they never lifted one of the poles up to be the same height as the other.”

“We can’t put the flags up because the Australian flag is supposed to be on left and the Queensland flag on the right. The Queensland flag would have been higher than the national flag which is wrong,” he said.

Another concern Mr Stevens has is the overgrowth of bindi-eyes which can prove to be quite harmful to the park’s visitors.

“They sprayed them once and didn’t finish the job. The way they’re going they are going to take over the park. The only thing they can do now is to burn them and stop them from spreading,” Mr Stevens said.

Instead the members from the community have taken it upon themselves to maintain the area.

He claimed requests to meet with the management of Rockhampton’s Parks and Gardens have fallen on deaf ears.

“I approached RRC a week before Anzac Day and they’ve done nothing. They’ve half done some stuff to the park in general, but they’ve done basically nothing with the bindi-eyes.”

Rockhampton Regional Council was approached for comment yesterday, however did not respond before time of publication.

