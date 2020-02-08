Angie can’t talk her way out of this one

Angie Kent hopes to put her best foot forward on Dancing With The Stars tomorrow night.

SHE faced some of her biggest fears in the South African jungle on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here and put her heart on the line as The Bachelorette, but Angie Kent feels even more vulnerable ahead of her first live TV performance on Dancing With The Stars.

The Coast native will step out on to the dancefloor in tomorrow night's premiere, and she's not sure what will happen.

"With I'm A Celeb you knew what you were in for to some extent, but this is a different type of fear - it's pure performer anxiety," she told the Daily.

"This is a show where you can stuff it up and it's so embarrassing. Everything else I've done I can awkwardly talk my way out of it and it didn't matter if I did something dumb.

"As soon as the judges are in front of me and the audience and the lights, there's no saying I won't freeze up.

Dami Im, Angie Kent, Beau Ryan, Claudia Karvan, Ed Kavalee, Travis Cloke, Chloe Lattanzi, Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins and Dean Wells have been hitting the rehearsal studios for the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Channel 10

"At the end of the day I know what I'm like and I've just got to give it red hot go. If I stuff it up, whatever. I'll laugh it off and move on."

The Siena Catholic College graduate describes her skill level going into the competition as middle of the road.

"I did jazz and ballet from about five years old to 12, but me dancing and me ballroom dancing are two different things," she says. "I have rhythm to some degree, but my ballroom dancing skills are pretty dreadful. I'm going say I'm a five."

Annie Kent and with boyfriend Carlin Sterritt at the recent bushfire fundraiser at Alex Surf Club. Patrick Woods

Ms Kent, who turned 30 on Thursday, has been rehearsing in Sydney and will commute each week to the show's Melbourne studios.

"During the first rehearsal nothing was sinking in and I was starting to freak out. I was worried I'd be letting someone else down," she said, referring to her charity SANE Australia.

"You guys at home won't notice if my foot's a bit floppy or my shoulders aren't back but the judges will be watching hard core for each specific step."

Angie Kent and her dance partner Julian Caillon. Channel 10

She's full of praise for her professional dance partner Julian Caillon, who studied under Dancing regular Aric Yegudkin and has toured the country with live dance show Burn the Floor.

"He's lovely. He's very young with this nice, vibrant energy that can boost me up when I'm feeling a little bit sluggish," she said. "He doesn't let me get away with murder and I need that.

"You're using a different part of your brain you don't normally use. You've got to remember the technique but you also have to perform … once I get it I know I'm going to love it so much."

Dancing With The Stars premieres tomorrow at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.