Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Smith with barramundi from 2018 Rocky Barra Bounty.
Scott Smith with barramundi from 2018 Rocky Barra Bounty.
News

Anglers descend on Capricornia to catch some barra

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st Oct 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GET YOUR fishing rods ready Central Queensland, the 2019 Rocky Barra Bounty kicks off today.

Eighty teams will descend on the Fitzroy River and Keppel Bay Net Free Zone from 5am until Wednesday at 12 noon in the hope of catching, tagging and releasing barramundi during the event.

This year, 79 teams will compete for $55,000 in cash and prizes.

Clint Fannin with 2018 'Ken Richardson Perpetual Trophy for Biggest Barramundi' 1.24m.
Clint Fannin with 2018 'Ken Richardson Perpetual Trophy for Biggest Barramundi' 1.24m.

One third of the teams have both anglers from out of town and a further 12 teams with at least one member from out of town.

“Anglers look forward each year to testing their skills in the hope of that magic metre long barramundi,” Nathan Anderson, chairman of the Bounty committee, said.

“We are proud to showcase what the area has to offer.”

Whilst the main idea behind the first Barra Bounty more than 20 years ago was to highlight and promote the area, the underlying mission has always been to put back into the fishery, with the proceeds of the Bounty being put towards enhancing the stocks in periods of poor recruitment due to climatic conditions.

Organisers say since the first event, more than $50,000 in Bounty proceeds has been put towards enhancing fish stocks and this continues to be, now more than ever, vitally important with the overriding problems of climate change facing the country.

It is estimated that more than 500 barramundi will be tagged and released this year with the majority in the size range from 580mm–990mm.

2019 rocky barra bounty barramundi fishing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Illegal street race lands a young father in court

    premium_icon Illegal street race lands a young father in court

    News The 22-year-old told police his vehicle had been stolen before coming clean and admitting the truth

    CQ agent says properties flying off the market

    premium_icon CQ agent says properties flying off the market

    News One property was on the market for just one day and had two offers in that time.

    Man escapes drugs only to be caught with weapons

    premium_icon Man escapes drugs only to be caught with weapons

    News The 36-year-old fled the Wide Bay to escape the drug scene, only to be caught with...

    Easier to separate and recycle at landfill

    premium_icon Easier to separate and recycle at landfill

    News New works aimed to be kinder on resident’s wallets.