Anglers descend on Capricornia to catch some barra

GET YOUR fishing rods ready Central Queensland, the 2019 Rocky Barra Bounty kicks off today.

Eighty teams will descend on the Fitzroy River and Keppel Bay Net Free Zone from 5am until Wednesday at 12 noon in the hope of catching, tagging and releasing barramundi during the event.

This year, 79 teams will compete for $55,000 in cash and prizes.

Clint Fannin with 2018 'Ken Richardson Perpetual Trophy for Biggest Barramundi' 1.24m.

One third of the teams have both anglers from out of town and a further 12 teams with at least one member from out of town.

“Anglers look forward each year to testing their skills in the hope of that magic metre long barramundi,” Nathan Anderson, chairman of the Bounty committee, said.

“We are proud to showcase what the area has to offer.”

Whilst the main idea behind the first Barra Bounty more than 20 years ago was to highlight and promote the area, the underlying mission has always been to put back into the fishery, with the proceeds of the Bounty being put towards enhancing the stocks in periods of poor recruitment due to climatic conditions.

Organisers say since the first event, more than $50,000 in Bounty proceeds has been put towards enhancing fish stocks and this continues to be, now more than ever, vitally important with the overriding problems of climate change facing the country.

It is estimated that more than 500 barramundi will be tagged and released this year with the majority in the size range from 580mm–990mm.