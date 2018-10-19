Anglican Church stands down former Rockhampton priest

THE ANGLICAN Church has deposed a former Rockhampton priest following an investigation into a complaint of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The Archbishop of Brisbane, the Most Reverend Dr Phillip Aspinall, made the announcement this afternoon saying the church had removed the right of Honorio Hincapie to exercise ministry in Holy Orders in the Anglican Church.

Mr Hincapie consented to the recommendation of the Professional Standards Board of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland that he be deposed.

Honorio Hincapie during his time as chaplain to the Mission to Seafarers in Gladstone. Christopher Chan GLA280912FARE

The decision follows an investigation by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wollongong and the Anglican Church Southern Queensland into a 2017 complaint against Mr Hincapie of sexually inappropriate behaviour with an adult in 2011 while he was a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wollongong.

Mr Hincapie was received into the Anglican Church as a priest in 2013 in the Diocese of Rockhampton after spending time in Gladstone as chaplain to the Mission to Seafarers.

He later served in the Diocese of North Queensland as a locum parish priest before being immediately stood down following receipt of the complaint.

In a statement, the Anglican Church said anyone who had been subjected to sexually inappropriate behaviour or sexual abuse by any church worker, clergy or lay, is encouraged to report the matter to the Police and to inform the church's Director of Professional Standards, so appropriate support can be provided and action taken.