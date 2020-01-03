AnglicareCQ honour volunteer’s 20 years of service

HUMBLED: Clyde Wode has had a board room named after him for more than 20 years of volunteer work with AnglicareCQ. Pictures: Allan Reinikka

HUMBLED: Clyde Wode has had a board room named after him for more than 20 years of volunteer work with AnglicareCQ. Pictures: Allan Reinikka

AFTER more than 20 years spent helping people in need through AnglicareCQ, Clyde Wode has been honoured and his efforts have been recognised.

AnglicareCQ has named its boardroom The Clyde Wode Room, honouring the 75-year-old board director’s two decades of hard work with the organisation.

Mr Wode, who lives in Koongal with his wife Diana, said he was shocked when he found out the boardroom was going to be named after him.

He said it was a very humbling experience.

Clyde Wode with his wife Diana. Clyde has had a board room named after him for more than 20 years of volunteer work with AnglicareCQ.

“I didn’t believe I did anything more than what I usually do to help the community,” he said.

In 1992, Mr Wode joined the St George’s Home Committee as a member, which then went on to create CareForce, which is now known as AnglicareCQ.

He was an original director and is still involved with the organisation to this day.

“Throughout the 20 years I have been here, I have been on lots of committees,” he said.

“I was a chairman of the board in the latter years, before my health took a decline.

“Di and I were also involved with Nerimbera Soccer Club for about 30 years.”

Mr Wode said he started volunteering with AnglicareCQ because he and his wife decided if they were fortunate enough to be in the position to help others that’s what they would do.

“Di was brought up by a single mum who raised five daughters. There was no help in her day and she always said if we were fortunate enough to be in the position to help people that’s what we would do,” he said.

“We are likeminded people, we both think the same way about helping people in need.

“It’s just part of who we are, and we enjoy doing it. It’s what keeps us going. That’s our life.”

Mr Wode will never forget one Christmas Eve, several years ago, when he and his wife were called to help a grandmother and ­granddaughter who had nothing for Christmas.

He described it as one of the saddest situations he had ever seen.

“We grabbed a hamper and some toys, and when we found these people living in a derelict caravan,” he said.

“We ended up giving her the hamper and the little girl the toys.

“The four of us were there crying our eyes out – in sadness because of what had happened to their lives, but also in happiness because we could help. They were so appreciative.”

AnglicareCQ has named its boardroom The Clyde Wode Room.

Mr Wode retired from Queensland Rail in 2005, where he worked for 47 years.

He started working at the age of 14 as a nipper in a bridge gang. Over the years he worked his way up to a third-generation inspector and then earned the position of bridge master in the last 13 years of his career. He also spent 17 years training young people to become bridge ­carpenters.

In 2011, both Mr and Mrs Wode received Order of Australia Medals for the work they did with AnglicareCQ and the community.

“It was one of the most beautiful experiences we have had in our lives,” he said.

“We were not expecting it, it was very humbling to be recognised for what we love to do.”

Mr Wode said he had no plans of leaving AnglicareCQ any time soon.

“My health hasn’t been the best in the past two years, but I am back on my feet and am hanging in there,” he said.

“While I can put forth good inputs I will remain on the board. The staff spoil me, they really look after me here. It is a great place to be a director.”

Mr Wode said he wanted to thank both AnglicareCQ and the Rockhampton community for their generous support.

“I would like to thank AnglicareCQ for being there for us to help those less fortunate,” he said.

“I would also like to thank the community for their support over the years.”

Mrs Wode said she was very grateful of the honour her husband had received.

“He used to travel from Blackwater to come to a board meeting in Rockhampton, stay overnight and go back early in the morning,” she said.

“He would tell me it was important he be there. He is really humbled by this and I am so very proud of him.”

Chief Executive Officer of AnglicareCQ Carol Godwin said, as a board member who had seen the organisation evolve from CareForce through to AnglicareCQ, there was always something to learn from Mr Wode.

“He’s a wonderful role model for us all and is so passionate about the work of AnglicareCQ,” she said.

“You know he wants to be around the board table but is just as comfortable chatting with the staff or people who access our services.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Clyde generously volunteer his expertise over the past 20 years and are thankful he’s continuing with us.”