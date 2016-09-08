Anglo American axes jobs in the lead up to Christmas

Picket line: German Creek miners are striking over Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiations

A WORKERS union has slammed multinational mining company Anglo American after they announced redundancies in the lead up to Christmas.

Anglo American revealed to workers they will make 82 employees redundant at their German Creek mine, leaving coal workers and their families with uncertain futures.

The announcement comes as workers undertake protected action over job security.

READ: German Creek mine workers strike over EBA negotiations

The Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union's Queensland and Northern Territory Secretary, Rohan Webb claimed the lay-offs were an attack on coal workers and legal action would be taken against the company.

"Anglo is the Scrooge of Central Queensland," Mr Webb said.

"While workers are asking for more security at work, this callous company turns around and tells them that they don't have jobs just before Christmas.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Unemployment is already at a crisis point in regional Queensland and Anglo is hammering the nail into the coffin of the German Creek community and its surrounds.

"We won't take this lying down.

"We have already engaged legal representation for our members and will fight these redundancies until the bitter end."

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) has been at the forefront of several protests this year at both the German Creek mine and the Anglo American building in Brisbane, fighting for Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiations.

READ: Anglo American: union's conditions "unrealistic and reckless"

Local AMWU organiser, Jason Lund said employees and their families were upset by the news and he believes the redundancies are due to on-going industrial action against Anglo by workers.

"Losing your job before Christmas is devastating, but losing it because you've been fighting for more security at work is a sick irony," Mr Lund said.

"Making almost 100 people redundant won't just affect the workers.

It will affect families, the community and local businesses in our area."

READ: Union fears armed guards will be hired to intimidate striking miners at CQ site

In a media statement, Anglo American said the lay-offs were not a result of industrial action against the company and the employees impacted would be cared for during this time.

"A total of 82 positions will be made redundant, impacting both permanent employees and contractors," the statement read.

"All employee entitlements will be fully met and additional support will be provided to those effected.

"The company has always maintained the decision to restructure the mine was based on changed business conditions imposed upon it by an unplanned delay in its pre stripping operations.

"It is regrettable when any jobs are lost in our industry, particularly in circumstances such as this which were completely unavoidable."