Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Hardwick family video
Breaking

Anglo American charged over miner Bradley Harwick’s death

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
4th Mar 2020 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHARGES have been laid against global mining giant Anglo American over the death of long term mine worker Bradley Hardwick.

The 47 year old was killed at Moranbah North, where he had worked for 10 years, when he was struck by a runaway grader, which also collided with a personal carrier at the access road to the coal seam.

Six others were also injured as a result of the incident on February 20 last year.

Mine worker Bradley Hardwick who died in an incident between a grader and a personnel carrier at Moranbah North Mine on February 20, 2019.
Mine worker Bradley Hardwick who died in an incident between a grader and a personnel carrier at Moranbah North Mine on February 20, 2019.

Late last month the Queensland Mines Inspectorate completed its investigation into the tragic incident, but said the investigation report was still being finalised.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the Queensland Resources Safety and Health Regulator had commenced court proceedings against Anglo American, the operator of Moranbah North mine.

"The regulator is alleging breaches of obligations under the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act 1999, in relation to the death of Mr Bradley Hardwick," the DNRME spokesman said.

"Mr Hardwick suffered fatal injuries on 20 February 2019 when he was struck by a grader he had been operating at the mine.

"The charges have been filed in the Clermont Industrial Magistrates Court."

Mr Hardwick was among eight mine workers killed during a horror 20 months across Central Queensland mines.

It also comes a month after a coronial inquest probed the 2014 goaf death of Paul McGuire at Anglo's Grasstree mine.

Anglo American was contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
anglo american bradley hardwick moranbah north
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ambulance respond to ‘serious’ dog bite in Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Ambulance respond to ‘serious’ dog bite in Rocky suburb

        News It is understood the dog was brought under control shortly after the attack.

        • 4th Mar 2020 5:43 PM
        124 parking fines will be torn up

        premium_icon 124 parking fines will be torn up

        News MORE than 100 people issued with parking fines at Yeppoon Lagoon will have their...

        Graduation win for CQUni Rocky students

        premium_icon Graduation win for CQUni Rocky students

        News A fourth-year nursing student began a petition online last weekend after her cohort...

        Ballot draw sets the pace for March 28 election

        premium_icon Ballot draw sets the pace for March 28 election

        Council News Livingstone Shire Council ballot draw has now been complete with a confirmed three...