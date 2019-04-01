Anglo to invest $160m into mine rehab

REPAIRING THE FOOTPRINT: Mine rehabilitation has become an important focus for many mining companies. New Hope Group is undertook extensive rehabilitation program at its New Acland coal mine in the Darling Downs in 2013. - Photo Lyndon Keane / Dalby Herald

ANGLO American's operations in Central Queensland will invest more than $160 million in industry-leading mine rehabilitation over the next five years.

Of this about $83 million will be spent on rehabilitation at the open-cut Dawson Mine near Moura, and almost $40 million at Capcoal Open Cut Mine near Middlemount over five years.

Chief executive officer of Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business, Tyler Mitchelson, said the company was committed to the highest standards of environmental performance at its five metallurgical coal mines in Central Queensland (two open cut and three underground).

"Over the next five years (2019 - 2023), we're investing more than $162 million on industry-leading rehabilitation activities across our five mine sites,” Mr Mitchelson said.

"We continue to innovate and pursue best practice mine rehabilitation across our business, and this approach is already delivering outstanding results.

"Anglo American's Dawson Mine has been leading the way in innovative rehabilitation approaches, including the successful rehabilitation of an area previously containing void highwall, and use of rehabilitated land for cattle grazing.

"In partnership with (environmental monitoring web-mapping platform) emapper, other miners and industry suppliers, our Dawson Mine has also been part of an innovative METS Ignited (the Federal Government Growth Centre for Mining Equipment, Technology and Services) project using drone technology to aerially map rehabilitation areas.

"Rehabilitated areas at our Dawson Mine cover more than 1800 hectares so this project is a significant step forward in improving the safety, efficiency and accuracy of our mine rehabilitation monitoring programs.

The project, delivered through emapper, has used drone technology to collect data including landform geometry, erosion and vegetation.

All data is processed in the emapper platform against pre-determined rehabilitation standards. All metrics are uploaded to emapper, allowing on-demand access to data visualisation, reporting and sharing.

"A key part of Anglo American's global Sustainability Strategy is to maintain a healthy environment - particularly in the local areas around our operations,” Mr Mitchelson said.

"We're committed to innovative and sustainable environmental practices, including rehabilitation, and our work in this area is a clear demonstration of this.”