Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
*** BESTPIX *** State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 1
*** BESTPIX *** State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 1
Rugby League

Angry Blues want action on dangerous Maroons

by David Riccio
19th Jun 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A fuming NSW coaching team will ask for Origin referees to keep a close eye on Queensland's wrestling tactics in Sunday night's game two. 

In a spicy precursor to the Perth blockbuster, The Daily Telegraph has learned the NSW hierarchy are angry that Queensland were allowed to get away with "headlocks" and "wrenching arms the wrong way" in Origin I.

The dreaded wrestling furore of seasons past has arisen again following Kevin Walters' appointment of long-time Melbourne wrestling coach John Donehue.

While the Maroons' slow-down tactics worked a treat in their 18-14 win over the Blues, it's a the borderline grapple tactics which the NSW hierarchy want policed in game two.

There is one incident in particular which the Blues are furious about where Queensland's Felise Kaufusi put a headlock on NSW forward Paul Vaughan in the second minute of Origin I at Suncorp Stadium.

It's understood the NSW coaching staff will raise Queensland's wrestling tactics with NRL referees boss Bernard Sutton prior to Sunday night's clash.

Origin I referees Gerard Sutton and Ashley Klein will again officiate Origin II at Optus Stadium.

A Blues official told The Daily Telegraph, "It's something we'll mention to them - the game is tough enough without that rubbish.''

Ironically, Donahue was employed by former Blues coach Craig Bellamy during his Origin coaching stint in 2007 and 2008.

At the time, Queensland great Gorden Tallis labelled it a "disgrace" for bringing a wrestling coach into camp, something the Blues have not done under Fittler in 2019.

More Stories

Show More
blues felise kaufusi maroons origin state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rehabilitation centre one step closer to construction

    premium_icon Rehabilitation centre one step closer to construction

    News Drug and alcohol affected residents could soon get help closer to home.

    Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    premium_icon Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    Council News Rocky Mayor says she regrets the division this will cause

    SAD LOSS: Tributes for all-round good guy Ian Flamank

    premium_icon SAD LOSS: Tributes for all-round good guy Ian Flamank

    News Gifted sportsman, long-serving league stalwart, devoted family man

    Our Voice star can't help it if he's cool, says Boy George

    premium_icon Our Voice star can't help it if he's cool, says Boy George

    News ZEEK Power scores wildcard spot in next round of The Voice.