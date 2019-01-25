UFC boss asked to start new fight league

ESPN's Max Kellerman may want to think twice the next time he has something to say about Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

After Kellerman, a First Take host, raised doubts this week about whether the Raiders could acquire a viable player in exchange for Carr, the NFL signal-caller responded by trying to set up a UFC-style fight with the host.

Carr even addressed his Twitter message to the UFC and its president Dana White.

"hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight?" Carr wrote, in an apparent reference to Kellerman, and perhaps co-host Stephen A. Smith, as well.

"I think we should start a business together," Carr continued, to the UFC and White, "Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight."

Smith at least was quick to respond to Carr, inviting him on the show and claiming ignorance of exactly what was going on.

"Here's the question: why is he talking about getting ME in the octagon instead of a UFC fighter, @danawhite," Smith wrote on Twitter. "What do I have to do with the sorry-ass season the @Raiders. All I did was observe. But I'll deal with this on @FirstTake. Yo, @derekcarrqb: Wrong Brother!"

In his TV commentary, Kellerman had suggested the Raiders trade Carr, a 27-year-old veteran from Fresno State earning $25 million a year, and draft Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, 21, the Heisman Trophy winner, to replace him.

But the question for the Raiders about Carr, according to Kellerman, is: "Can they get anything for him?"

Kellerman also asked about Carr: "Is he a placeholder until they find the next guy?"

In another tweet, Carr said he wants to get some "accountability to these kinds of people."

Carr has started 78 games over his career, completing 1,759 of 2,800 passes for 18,739 yards.

- with Fox News