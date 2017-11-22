Angus and Julia Stone announce Rockhampton show date

Angus and Julia Stone will hit Rocky in April

Angus and Julia Stone will hit Rocky in April Contributed

SOOTHING sounds of Australia's favourite brother-sister duo are harmonising all the way up to Rockhampton next year in an extended tour announcement.

After emerging from the beaches of northern New South Wales in 2006, Angus and Julia Stone have etched their signature voices into the hearts of millions.

Currently playing to full houses across the globe, they have announced a huge extension to their 2018 tour dates adding a nationwide run through regional centres in April and May.

Their latest album, Snow, is the newest body of work recorded in Angus' Byron Bay cottage and is the first album written entirely in collaboration.

Siblings Angus and Julia Stone sang the hits from their 2014 self-titled album at Bluesfest 2015 in Tyagarah. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Snow sky rocketed to number two on the ARIA charts and has hit the top 20 in the US, UK, France, Switzerland and New Zealand.

A string of beautiful melodises have followed Snow including highlights for their live audiences, Chateau and Cellar Door.

Angus said Cellar Door was written after their grandfather's funeral in a midst of good liquor and old memories.

"It's cool how the video is kinda like a mirror of that experience... old comrades celebrating the fallen, and the good stuff that comes with heading into the golden hour at an old Irish pub," he said.

Angus and Julia Stone will be joined by powerhouse Melbourne singer, Angie McMahon on the tour legs.

They will be performing at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rocky on April 29, 2018.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale 9am, November 24.

General sale tickets start 9am, November 27.

Sign up to secretsounds.com mailing list for exclusive pre-sale access.