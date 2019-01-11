Menu
Virat Kohli hanging out with Angus Crichton
Cricket

Crichton lands Roosters’ biggest signing ever

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2019 8:40 AM

Angus Crichton hasn't yet played a game for the Sydney Roosters but it seems he's already got plenty of pulling power.

The Origin backrower appears to have secured the NRL club's biggest signing of 2019 ... possibly ever.

In a cheeky Instagram post Crichton announces the signing of cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

Kohli is touring Australia with the Indian squad, and has been celebrating the side's first ever Test series win Down Under.

The question now is where he fits in the Roosters' 17.

angus crichton nrl roosters virat kohli
News Corp Australia

