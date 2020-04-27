Animal adoptions at RSPCA have changed

FUR FRIENDS: RSPCA Rockhampton manager Paul Hagen with Travis, who will be up for adoption soon at the centre. Picture: Jann Houley

IF YOU have been thinking about adopting a pet to complete your family or fill the loneliness of social isolation, RSPCA Animal Adoptions in Rockhampton are now just a click away.

Last Monday, the Animal Adoptions service reopened to the public in a virtual format, after being closed since March 31.

The retail and op shop sections of the centre remained open to the public.

Rockhampton centre manager Paul Hagen said due to coronavirus restrictions, RSPCA had to change the way pets were adopted.

“We had to make sure we were working within social distancing guidelines and could not have people gathering in the store to look at the animals,” Mr Hagen said.

“Adoptions are now done online at our website. Potential adoptees can view video footage and photos. Appointments are then made for adoptees to collect the animal. That way we are still able to rehome animals and keep it safe for people.”

Mr Hagen said the new system was working well.

He said there hadn’t been a surge in demand for animals, with the centre receiving a similar number of inquiries as before the pandemic.

“There currently is no wait list for us, adoptions are going through quite quickly,” he said.

“Since going virtual we have received about five to six inquiries a day. I suspect that will increase as more people become aware adoptions are available again.”

To adopt an animal from RSPCA Animal Adoptions in Rockhampton, go to www.rspcaqld.org.au.