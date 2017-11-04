Animal crisis with 30 pets set for euthanasia in three days

This female cat is available for adoption from the Rockhampton Pound.

ABOUT 30 cats and dogs are to be euthanised on Tuesday if they can't find new homes or carers.

The Capricorn Animal Aid posted about the critical situation for our furry friends overnight, stating the not-for-profit organisation had already taken out six animals from local pounds and the network of carers had about 100 animals in their care now.

Some of the six animals have kennel cough.

CAA volunteer Juanita Peoples said CAA were notified yesterday afternoon about the situation with the animals at the Rockhampton Pound.

She said if no rescues were made by Tuesday through rescue organisations, the 30 animals will have to be euthanised.

"We are volunteer based,” Ms Peoples said.

"(We) simply cannot keep up with the amount of unwanted.”

She said other rescue organisations from down south have helped out Central Queensland's homeless pets each week as there were too many in this region for CAA to keep helping.

Right now, there are about 50 cats and 50 dogs being looked after by CAA volunteers.

Ms Peoples said the organisation is asking for people to make donations of food or money, or put their hand up to be foster parents to help cope with the number of animals needing help right now.

She said they especially need food and money for caring for kittens.

"We have a lot that are still being bottle fed,” Ms Peoples said.

"Some are only three days old.”

She said they had had a lot of animals surrounded recently which added to the pressure of how many CAA could care for.

CAA is holding an adoption day, mainly for dogs, tomorrow at PetStock near the old Masters building from 9am to noon.

Capricorn Animal Aid put out an urgent call for a carer for Heidi on November 3. Facebook

Click here to see all the animals currently in the Rockhampton Pound - Animals located

"We are completely stretched, both carers and financially,” she said.

"Please, we beg you, be responsible owners, desex your animals, microchip, vaccinate and register!!

"We are heartbroken knowing that we likely cannot help. Remember having a pet is a commitment and rescue pets are a wonderful and affordable way of owning an animal with all vet work included.

"We would love to assist but being at capacity we don't have the means!”

If you are a pension card holder, CAA offers a discounted desexing rate for dog owner of $99 for both male and females. There is also a subsidy for cat desexing of $77.

To help CAA by being a foster carer, click here- CAA Foster Carer

If you would like to donate to our organisation, we would greatly appreciate. We rely solely on community support!

BSB: 633 000

Account #: 120826243

Account Name: Capricorn Animal Aid Org.

If you would like a receipt, please message or email us your address.