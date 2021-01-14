Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Moranbah man has been charged over the alleged death of a goose at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club. PICTURE: Zoe Phillips
A Moranbah man has been charged over the alleged death of a goose at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club. PICTURE: Zoe Phillips
Crime

Animal cruelty charge after goose killed in club rampage

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 3:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moranbah man has been charged with animal cruelty over the slaying of a goose at a Middlemount golf course.

Middlemount police charged the 20 year old on Friday, January 8, after the alleged incident filmed at the course on January 6.

Police said several teenagers and adults had been nominated as “persons of interest” in relation to the damage allegedly done on the course and buggies.

No further charges have been laid as at Thursday afternoon.

More:

Teens filmed as they killed goose with golf cart

Investigations into the incident at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club are continuing.

Club president Sydney Mills previously told the Daily Mercury he was devastated after watching Snapchat videos of the alleged incident in which a flock of geese were run down, killing one.

The footage allegedly also showed the golf carts being used to do doughnuts in the grass.

mackay crime middlemount middlemount golf club middlemount police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chess champ has the right moves at comp in Spain

        Premium Content Chess champ has the right moves at comp in Spain

        News ‘I played reasonably well, especially given the pressure of being the higher-ranked player in all my games.’

        CQ ROADS CLOSED: January 14, 2021

        Premium Content CQ ROADS CLOSED: January 14, 2021

        News Do not drive in flooded conditions.

        Rockhampton doctor plans to expand with own medical practice

        Premium Content Rockhampton doctor plans to expand with own medical practice

        Health An application has been submitted to council for health care services at an...

        One virus to combat another: government approves trials

        Premium Content One virus to combat another: government approves trials

        Environment The caterpillar virus will be trialled in Queensland’s ‘salad bowl’