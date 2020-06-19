Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

RSPCA CHARGES: The RSPCA are liaising with the Richmond Police District and the animal protection agency is expected to lay charges against a man for cruelty to a pony in Lismore,

RSPCA CHARGES: The RSPCA are liaising with the Richmond Police District and the animal protection agency is expected to lay charges against a man for cruelty to a pony in Lismore,

POLICE have commended the Lismore community for alerting the RSPCA to an alleged matter of a pony being mistreated earlier this week.

Richmond Police District Crime Manager Ty Johnson said officers are working closely with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals NSW on this matter.

"The RSPCA has been in touch with us regarding this situation and they are taking the lead in the investigation," he said.

"They have the ability to instigate prosecution under their own Act."

On June 18 Richmond Police District posted on social media a Statement: Cruelty report relating to miniature pony in Lismore.

A video purporting to show a Lismore man riding and abusing a miniature pony was posted on social media and attracted hundreds of negative comments.

The statement said, "RSPCA NSW has received reports of cruelty relating to a video posted on social media depicting a miniature pony located in Lismore, NSW.

"The actions depicted in the video obviously caused fear and distress in the pony.

In addition, overloading a horse or pony has the potential to cause serious physical injury. RSPCA NSW completely condemns this sort of conduct with any animal.

This matter has been investigated, and we have sought expert veterinary advice, as a result of which appropriate enforcement action has been undertaken.

Members of the public who witness and have evidence of ongoing cruelty should contact RSPCA NSW on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 3589) or online via rspcansw.org/reportcruelty.

On Thursday Lismore City City posted on social media, "We have received numerous reports about the mistreatment of a pony in North Lismore. Unfortunately, Council does not have the legal authority to take action. We have, as a matter of urgency, forwarded all information to the police."