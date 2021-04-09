Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Katter Party
Katter Party
Politics

Animal welfare plans ‘will limit freedoms’

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
9th Apr 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TAKING a dog around in the back of a ute might be a thing of the past if "radical" animal welfare laws pass parliament, according to Katter's Australian Party.

KAP MPs said the state government had "intensified its anti-rural crusade" when it announced it had teamed up with the RSPCA to deliver changes to Queensland's Animal Care and Protection Act.

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the shake-up could have a "culturally catastrophic impact" on rural freedoms.

"I have serious concerns about governmental overreach here - there is no doubt this move is ideologically driven by extremists who are detached from reality," he said.

Mr Katter said alarm bells began ringing last month when the RSPCA successfully prosecuted a case of animal cruelty involving a woman who filmed her two dogs biting and holding a feral pig.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said the RSPCA clearly misunderstood the realities of living in rural Queensland.

Originally published as Animal welfare plans 'will limit freedoms'

animal welfare bob katter katter australian party politics robbie katter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky student up for Queensland achievement award

        Premium Content Rocky student up for Queensland achievement award

        Community Ella Ceolin was nominated for her desire to fight against cultural inequities in the health and education sectors.

        Man taken to hospital with suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital with suspected snake bite

        News The suspected snake bite occurred at a private address in Kianga.

        Rockhampton Girls Grammar posts strongest profit since 2015

        Premium Content Rockhampton Girls Grammar posts strongest profit since 2015

        Education The school took a huge hit in 2020 as it lost boarding fees during lockdown however...

        Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Premium Content Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Crime **DISTRESSING CONTENT** Former Neerkol resident tried to bribe rape victim with Tim...