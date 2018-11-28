Menu
TAHLIA STEHBENS
Animal's lives lost in neighbour dispute

liana walker
27th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

A NEIGHBOURHOOD dispute has cost the life of three deer and a dog.

Last Friday police were called to Nundubbermere Road, Greenlands, at 6am in relation to a 48-year-old man allegedly unlawfully shooting a dog.

Police will allege the man witnessed the dog attack and kill three deer on his property.

The man has then allegedly attended the dog owner's property where he has discharged three rounds from a shotgun killing the dog.

Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said this matter should have been handled by council.

"Property owners are reminded while they have rights in relation to wild dogs and dogs harassing livestock on their property, they don't have a right to then attend another address and destroy the animal," he said.

"When people's dogs wander and harass stock it's a serious issue because it impacts peoples livelihoods.

"It becomes a fairly emotive issue. People do need to ensure their dogs are secured and confined to their property."

The man was charged with unlawfully killing an animal and will front Stanthorpe Magistrates court on December 12.

