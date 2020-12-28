Menu
Brangelina: Here’s what really went wrong between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Aniston blasted for ‘ignorant’ virus pic

by Jessica Kwong, The Sun
28th Dec 2020 2:12 PM

Jennifer Aniston did not get a friendly response for posting a 'pandemic' ornament on her Instagram story on Christmas Day.

The 51-year-old actor shared a photo of a hand holding a wooden ornament with "our first pandemic 2020" carved in cursive writing, and a Christmas tree out of focus in the background.

Many of her online followers did not find the story on Friday amusing.

Fans did not take to her festive ornament kindly. Picture: Instagram @jenniferaniston.
"Jennifer please," commented a Twitter user who took a screenshot.

Another Twitter user replied to the screenshot: "The ignorance omg," along with a crying face emoji.

Someone else replied. "Why (sic) would she think this is a good idea? why do celebrities not use logic? why."

A Twitter user said, "I don't think the kids down the street who lost their mother to Covid would find this funny."

However, some fans of the Friends star thought Aniston's critics overreacted.

"I think it's funny. Y'all can't take a sarcastic joke …" one of them said.

 

 

Another Twitter user said, "Wow!" and, "It's just a freaking ornament people."

The fan said Aniston was not downplaying the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

The user explained: "Sometimes you have to make light of bad situations instead of crying about them.

"Haven't you seen the ornaments with toilet paper on them where families have their names on them?"

While some people felt Aniston's story on Friday was tone deaf, she has displayed her sensitivity to COVID-19 and the pandemic in the past.

In mid-July, Aniston posted a photo on Instagram of her and her Friends co-star Courteney Cox's friend Kevin, on a hospital bed with a ventilator.

Aniston wrote that he was "perfectly healthy" with no underlying health issues.

She added: "This is Covid. This is real.

"We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this … if we want this to end, and we do, right?"

Aniston urged her followers to "PLEASE #wearadamnmask" and do it for their families and themselves.

"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus," she said, adding that COVID-19 affects people of all ages.

Aniston urged her fans to wear a mask and take the virus seriously. Picture: Instagram @jenniferanison.
Aniston disclosed that the photo of her friend was taken in April and that he had since almost recovered, and thanked fans for their prayers.

Earlier this week, fans complimented Aniston as she did yoga in tight leggings and a crop top to promote the Vital Proteins food supplement company.

This post originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Aniston blasted for 'ignorant' virus pic

