How cycling’s golden girl is staying in the saddle

Anna Meares' fierce resolve on a bicycle is being matched by her determination to be as successful away from the velodrome.

The golden girl of Australian cycling retired from the sport more than two years ago, but admits it's only recently she has fully adjusted to life without a bike.

Not that cycling doesn't remain a big part of the proud Queenslander's existence.

Anna Meares with her dog Bruce. Picture: Tom Huntley

"It's nice to be able to use my sport to educate people on the joy of it, and that's what I think this ­festival is about," the 35-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medallist says.

"Being an ambassador for the festival gives me the opportunity to continue my love for cycling and share cycling with the community."

Meares says it is part of her desire to give back and say thanks for the support she received during her stellar career.

"I like helping people … it's no longer about me," she says, reflecting on a post-­cycling career that includes guest speaking, MC ­duties, and charity work.

"I was very mindful during my career that people knew me and cared for me, and were interested in me and what I did. That's what people connected with. It was quite real in that sense. They felt my disappointment, they felt my pain and they felt my happiness in my successes.

"People know that I'm an emotional person. I can't invest that much of myself and ask that much of my family, my sponsors and my friends and not be affected by the outcome emotionally. That's carried me through my transition away from sport as well. That's why my speaking career has been going [so well], why those engagements have come through, and why people are still interested."

Anna and Kerrie Meares celebrate with their mum Marilyn and dad Anthony at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Meares' preparation for events and television ­duties as an expert commentator for the Tour Down Under is a continuation of the meticulous research and planning that earned her a total of 18 gold ­medals at Olympic, World Championship and ­Commonwealth Games level.

"I loved the analytical side of my sport. Most people aren't aware of how much analytics is a part of track sprinting … the ­tactical side of it, the analysis, the data collection, the strategy implementation, the skill acquisition and then the execution of all of that," Meares says.

"I did the same thing all the time for 22 years but all of my rivals changed consistently, and brought different strengths and weaknesses, so I was constantly challenged by that. That was the part I loved because I had to work out the puzzle each year. I miss the execution and the race strategy. I don't miss training but I miss going to training, I miss my team, I miss having somewhere to go each day, and being around motivated, driven and positive people."

A FAMILY OF HIGH ACHIEVERS

Born in the Central Queensland town of Blackwater, 190km west of Rockhampton, Meares' cycling life was shaped early, with her and older siblings Scott, Tracey and Kerrie all tasting success on BMX bikes at state and national levels.

The children of Anthony and Marilyn Meares - who live just outside Rockhampton in Stanwell - were also talented karate students, with Scott and Tracey achieving black belt status.

Kerrie Meares (14) and sister Anna Meares (13) on a hill above Middlemount.

Kerrie, 36, was an outstanding cyclist, winning two Commonwealth Games gold medals. Based in ­Brisbane, she now runs Track Cycling Academy, an ­online training and coaching service. Scott, 43, an electrician in the underground mines, and Tracey, 41, a teacher's aide, both live on the Sunshine Coast.

"We're all very successful in our individual ­professions and ways, which is nice. Just because mine is done more in the media context doesn't make me more successful than my siblings," Meares says.

Despite residing in Adelaide for the past 16 years after moving there to train at Cycling Australia's high performance base, Meares' speaking duties allow her to regularly come home to see her family.

"I feel like I have many homes … I have Queensland as a home and South Australia as a home," she says. "At the moment I live in Adelaide and I go home to see my family. I love it when we can all get together."

Meares is also extremely attached to her pet of more than 13 years, a beagle named Bruce. "I've ­always had a fascination with beagles," she says.

Anna Meares during recovery and rehabilitation after accident in Los Angeles in 2008.

The unwavering support of her family and friends has helped Meares conquer her personal ­battles on and off the bike, including a broken neck at the World Cup in January 2008, the death of her longtime coach Gary West to motor neurone ­disease in August 2017, and the end of her nine-year marriage to Mark Chadwick in January 2015.

At the time of Chadwick's decision to separate, Meares was "in shock, devastated and an emotional mess".

"I lost my self-belief and confidence. I lost value in myself and what I was doing," she said in an ­interview with News Corp Australia in February 2016. But Meares says she is now "in a really good place with everything".

"The past few years there's been a lot of change, and change takes time to ­adjust to. Including that [marriage] change, I lost my coach, I had a career change and a lot of injuries that I ­carried out of my sport.

"But I'm lucky. I have a good family, I have great friends, I have an incredible ­support network, my manager Francine [Pinnuck] is wonderful, my sponsors have still been in touch … those networks are important when there is that much change happening.

Anna Meares wins Gold for Australia in the Women's Sprint at the London Olympics 2012 and hugs team coach Gary West.

"When an athlete goes through that transition, your identity shifts and you've got to find your feet with that. I'm really feeling happy and excited, and starting to find my feet again, which is nice because I now understand why a lot of athletes struggle with those changes.

"I'm realising that after retiring from sport you can still attempt to be that champion, just without the acknowledgment, recognition, headlines, standing on the podium and getting medals."

ONGOING WEAR AND TEAR

As a result of her broken neck, Meares suffers from severe migraines and will probably do so for the rest of her life.

"It'll be an ongoing issue as I get older. Wear and tear on the body, it happens, as most athletes know," she says. "It doesn't get me down, it's just part of it."

Meares' work as an ambassador and business ­development manager for the Little Heroes Foundation, a South Australia-based not-for-profit ­organisation supporting seriously ill children and their families, doesn't allow her to dwell on her own injuries.

"It gives you great perspective when you see people struggling and suffering," she says.

Meares linked with the foundation nine years ago after Cycling Australia encouraged the sprint team to "give back to the community".

Anna Meares is now working as an ambassador and business ­development manager for the Little Heroes Foundation, a South Australia-based not-for-profit ­organisation supporting seriously ill children. Picture: Matt Turner.

"These kids taught me that life was more important, not appearances. It doesn't matter how you look, as long as you're here, you're happy and you're loved. You think sport can teach you a lot, but ­families and ill children can teach you even more."

Meares' desire to help youngsters also includes visiting schools, and during her time in Queensland for the Brisbane Cycling Festival, which concludes on April 14 with the Tour de Brisbane, she will spend time with local schoolkids.

"Students are really open to athletes. They ask lots of really great questions and are a very engaging audience," she says. "There are so many correlations that sport can offer ­students and understanding that homework doesn't stop when school finishes.

"You're constantly learning, you're constantly looking for teachers, mentors or guidance people in your life, and they become really key aspects. Where I can, I like to get along to schools. It's great to ­inspire young kids." ■

brisbanecyclingfestival.com